Styyl brings the salon to your home

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

For busy families in northern Utah County, getting a haircut just got a lot more convenient. Styyl is a new locally owned business launched on August 1, transforming the way people think about salon services by bringing licensed stylists directly into customers’ homes.

The idea came to co-owner Ethan Tuckett nearly four years ago, when his wife struggled to balance her work schedule with finding time for hair and nail appointments.

“My wife works a nine-to-five job, but most salons close by the time she gets off,” Tuckett explained. “She ended up going to someone’s garage at nine o’clock at night just to get her nails done. That’s when I realized there was a real need for more flexible options.”

From that spark, Styyl was born. After two years of developing the technology, Tuckett and his team launched the service in northern Utah County last month. The company specializes in in-home haircuts, offering salon-quality service without the hassle of travelling, parking or juggling childcare.

Booking an appointment is simple. Customers visit BOOKSTYYL.com, select their preferred date, time, and service, then choose from available stylists. Automated texts confirm appointments, send reminders, and even provide options for tipping and reviewing the service.

Pricing is designed to compete with traditional chains. Adult haircuts are $35, while children’s cuts are $25, comparable to those offered by local salons such as Great Clips or Cookie Cutters.

“This is a game-changer for my husband and son,” said one customer, Olivia Kartchner. “Styyl absolutely crushed it with their haircuts. They were so fast, and the best service ever!”

The difference, Tuckett said, is the convenience. “Our target market is families, especially moms with three or more kids,” he explained. “Loading everyone in the car and waiting in line can be a nightmare. We wanted to make it a no-brainer–providing the services at the same price you’d pay to go out, but we come to you.”

Styyl also aims to empower stylists by providing flexibility. All participating stylists are trained and experienced, but instead of working set salon hours, they set their own schedules.

“We’re trying to get stylists away from the 9-to-5 grind,” Tuckett said. “You don’t have to sit in a salon all day to make a living. We find the clients for them and fill their schedules, while giving them freedom and control.”

While the focus is currently on haircuts, Styyl plans to expand into other cosmetology services in the future. For now, the company is working to perfect its system, particularly in terms of cleanup.

“We want it to feel like a salon experience, but in your home,” Tuckett said. “At first, we used blow-dryers like in salons, but hair would spread everywhere. Now, we’ve refined our process with brooms, vacuums, and wipes to leave the space spotless.”

So far, the system is working well. In August alone, Styyl completed 135 haircuts. Early testimonials, particularly from busy mothers and elderly clients, praise the service.

“They were a delight to have in our home,” Katy, another customer of Styyl said, “She showed her expertise while cutting my kids’ hair. Straight, curly and buzz, she knew exactly how to help each look their best. She was prompt, efficient, friendly and professional.”

For Tuckett and his team, Styyl is more than a business, it’s about family. “We like to think of ourselves as a family company,” he said. “We’re focused on convenience, affordability, and making life easier for people. The demand is there, and we’re excited to keep growing.”

With the launch off to a strong start, Styyl hopes to expand across Utah and eventually offer a full suite of in-home salon services. For now, they’re focused on what they do best–making quality haircuts as simple as opening the front door.