AF’s DeLeeuw recognized in the Cowboy Hall of Fame

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

Brenda “Sam” DeLeeuw was recently recognized by the Utah Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum as an inductee of the Cowboy Hall of Fame. A poet, rider, and lover of Western culture, DeLeeuw is one of five 2025 inductees.

DeLeeuw was born on a five-acre farm in Blackfoot, Idaho. She spent her life riding horses and living the country lifestyle.

“We had horses like kids down here have bikes,” DeLeeuw laughed. “I’ve ridden all my life. When I was four, my dad gave me my first horse.”

Aside from the horses, her home also included pastures, a chicken coop, garden areas and, at one point, a pig. After her golden years in Idaho, DeLeeuw and her family moved to Utah Valley.

“We’d always lived rural,” DeLeeuw explained. “So it was quite a shock when we moved to American Fork. I was turning eight at the time.”

She found herself being shocked by sidewalks, small backyards and the overall suburban feel of AF. At ten years old, her father helped her “break,” or train, her first horse. She quickly developed a love for training horses to work in partnership with her and continued breaking horses during her years at Snow College.

As she grew older, DeLeeuw began writing cowboy poetry inspired by her childhood and love of the outdoors. Her poetry led her to become a founding member of the Cowboy Poets of Utah and one of the first female poets to earn recognition in the traditionally male-dominated space. Her awards even include five wins of the International Western Music Association Utah Chapter Female Poet of the Year award.

“Every one of my stories comes from a person I’ve met, a place I’ve been, or a circumstance I’ve gotten myself into,” DeLeeuw said. “It happens every day I go out. There is always another story.”

DeLeeuw also spent over 30 years in the Utah Juvenile Court system as an officer helping struggling youth. On the side, she has mentored youth in the 4-H horse program and helped to ensure the continuation of the Sanpete County Fair.

“I always encouraged the kids to write down their feelings. It didn’t have to be grammatically correct or any of that,” DeLeeuw said. “It’s a great tool for kids.”

A few months ago, DeLeeuw was informed that she would be a part of the 2025 group inducted into the Utah Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum’s Cowboy Hall of Fame.

“I about dropped my cookies. … I’ve been blessed to be able to do a lot of things in my life. I’ve been all over the Western United States and Canada, but you don’t do that for the accolades,” DeLeeuw shared.

Wherever DeLeeuw traveled, she always tried to make friends with her host families and learn about them. She explained that it has been one of the best parts of sharing her poetry. As the second poet ever inducted into the Hall of Fame, she is honored to be chosen for her work.

In August, DeLeeuw had the chance to participate in an induction ceremony for the Hall of Fame. She plans to continue writing and encouraging youth to write and engage with the Western lifestyle. For more information, visit www.utahcowboymuseum.org.