Lehi-based 17u golf team wins Region 11 title

Beky Beaton /Lehi Free Press

After finishing as the runner-up at the 2024 PGA Jr. League Championship, Team Utah is headed back to New Mexico to play for the national title again in 2025.

The Thanksgiving Point 1 17u All-Stars, coached by Tele Wightman, PGA, defeated the Evergreen Black 17u All-Stars 7.5-4.5 in the PGA Jr. League Region 11 Championship on Sept. 7 at Glenmoor Golf Club in South Jordan.

Teams from three PGA Sections—Pacific Northwest, Rocky Mountain and Utah—participated in the two-day weekend event. With the win, the TP 1 team punched their return ticket to the 17u Championship, set for Oct. 23-26 at Twin Warriors Golf Club in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico.

The TP 1 17u All-Stars advanced to the Championship after strong play throughout the tournament.

During Saturday’s stroke play qualifying round, TP 1 garnered the top seed, shooting a combined -35 and leading the field by 10 strokes despite being the youngest team in the division.

Advertisement

Tacoma (WA) Evergreen Black 17u All-Stars, coached by Shane Henderson, PGA Associate, were the No. 2 seed (-25).

On Sunday morning, the No. 1 seed TP 1 17u All-Stars defeated the No. 4 seed Meridian Valley Country Club (Kent WA) 17u All-Stars 10-2 in the match play semifinals.

Team Utah includes D’Adiddas Notoa (15), Jordan Ofahengaue (15) and Crue Harward (14), all members of the Lehi High School boys golf team.

Additional team members include Blake Brown (15) and Ryder Huish (15), who play at 6A top-ranked Lone Peak; Drew Wilson (14), who plays at No. 2 Corner Canyon; plus Jace Benson (15) of Morgan and Mack Herzog (15) of Ogden.