Lehi Police seek public’s help in Cornbelly’s vandalism investigation

Published

20 minutes ago

on

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

The Lehi Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying individuals responsible for criminal mischief at Cornbelly’s at Thanksgiving Point. The incident, which occurred earlier this year, caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to property including windows on buildings and a large truck, remains under investigation.

Detectives believe multiple young offenders used slingshots with steel ball bearings, golf balls, and possibly an air rifle to cause the damage. The alleged vandals may live in the area.

The Lehi Police Department posted on a Facebook post: “We believe the individuals reside in the area and believe that with the public’s help we can identify them and help Cornbelly’s recoup some of their loss as they prepare for another fun season at Thanksgiving Point.”

“Investigators at Lehi Police tried using other investigative leads to identify the individuals. Those leads having been exhausted with little success, they are now turning to the public for assistance,” said Jeanteil Livingston, Lehi Police Public Information Officer. “The pictures are not clear, but it is what investigators have to work with.”

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspects is encouraged to contact the Lehi Police Department at (385) or Detective Peterson at cpeterson@lehi-ut.gov.

Please see the Lehi City Police Department Facebook page for more information and photos.

