BREAKING NEWS: Charlie Kirk dies from gunshot at UVU event

Published

5 hours ago

on

By: Staff Writer
Lehi Free Press

This story was updated at 2:05 p.m. Sept 10

Just after noon, national political commentator and Turning Point USA founder and president Charlie Kirk was shot in or near the neck while at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem. Kirk, 31, died this afternoon at a local hospital..

A student from Lone Peak High School who attended the event said they heard shots fired, screaming, and people were running and hiding.

“I was with him three minutes and had my photo taken before the shots were fired. How could something like this happen here?” said the student.

Other students are offering rides home to those who do not have a car.

 A white male in his sixties or seventies is in custody but no official confirmation that the arrested male was the shooter.

The campus was on lockdown, but students are being allowed to leave as of 12:30 p.m. The largest university campus in Utah is closed for the day.

This story will be updated as more information is available

