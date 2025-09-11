All welcome as American Fork hosts’ Gathering of Tribes’

Elizabeth Spencer | Lehi Free Press

Hundreds of Indigenous people from the United States and Canada are gathering in American Fork to celebrate their heritage and faith in Jesus Christ on Saturday, Sept. 13. The Gathering of Tribes (G.O.T.) is hosting the conference, whose mission is to meet the needs of Indigenous members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Church supports the gathering and strengthening of Indigenous members. Hand in hand, the non-profit group and religious organization work to connect and nurture their faith in Jesus Christ, care for the poor, celebrate their cultural heritage, and unite families through temple and family history work. Members of the Church, along with non-members, indigenous people, and non indigenous people, are all invited to participate in the upcoming event.

The title of this year’s conference is “Utah 2025: Good Medicine,” centering on the healing power of traditional arts and connection for Indigenous people’s faith in Christ.

“I always love seeing people of all ages and cultures embracing the gospel together! My favorite part of the gathering is seeing all of the diverse cultural attire on temple grounds together and the strong spirit that is felt there,” Amy Fa’atoafe of the Navajo/Hopi tribe shared.

Traditional clothing is welcome and encouraged for the Saturday morning commencement of the conference at a 7 AM sunrise ceremony at Quail Cove Park Pavilion (885 E. 700 N., American Fork). The special ceremony will honor ancestors and express gratitude for the doctrine of eternal families. The group will have its photo taken at 8:15 AM on the grounds of the Mt. Timpanogos Temple, and an endowment session will follow at 9:30 AM. A Welcome Brunch will be held afterwards at the Developmental Center Chapel (835 N. 900 E., American Fork), where a keynote speaker will address the group. Workshops will take place at the same location from 1-4 PM with special youth sessions included. The conference will conclude at 4 PM with a closing fireside and remarks by Elder Craig Teuscher of the Area Seventy. Elder Jose Alonso, president of the U.S. Southwest Area of the Church, will also be joining the group at the conference.

“I grew up in the gospel and have always had a passion for serving my native people. The gatherings are a wonderful way to bring our Indigenous families together in healing and reminding us where we came from and how together we can embrace the Savior’s love and teachings,” added Fa’atoafe.

This year’s gathering will not only include the Native American culture, but also the Polynesian and Latino cultures. “Each culture is so different but so similar as well. Some of our traditional teachings are so similar and to me, that only solidifies the truthfulness of the gospel teachings and scripture stories,” wrote Fa’atoafe whose husband is Polynesian. “It will be a beautiful gathering to see each culture represented and learn how each share their cultural arts and talents to turn towards the Savior.”

Since 2022, events have been approved by the area authorities of the Church and have been held in Calgary and Cardston, Alberta, Canada; Mesa, Arizona; and South Jordan, Utah. Gatherings are two-day events where members attend the temple, wear cultural clothing, enjoy traditional music and dancing, listen to speakers, attend workshops, and attend a testimony meeting and fireside.

Cindy Quinney, Executive Director of G.O.T. and member of the Onion Lake Cree Nation tribe, caught the vision and importance of gathering years ago when she was invited to an Indigenous peoples’ testimony meeting in Canada. “At first, I felt like we wanted to gather the Indigenous to let them know there is a community, but then it’s also about gathering Israel. The gathering of the tribes doesn’t just mean indigenous, it’s a double meaning in gathering Israel and creating a place where everybody can feel that same way,” remarked Quinney.

Quinney says G.O.T. builds relationships with the community wherever they go. With volunteers who serve during the conference, she says the family keeps growing. “We don’t want anyone to miss out. This is for everyone. One heart, one mind, one people.” She encourages everyone to attend, hoping they feel comfortable asking questions. She will do her best to answer so that others can gain a deeper understanding of their culture and its connection to Jesus Christ.

Citizen of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, Shane Manning, is Director of Operations for G.O.T. Manning shared, “I am most looking forward to being with our people and sharing our traditions and knowledge. We have over 500 people registered now, and for over 80% of them, this is the first time they’ve been to a Gathering of Tribes event. At least half are not Indigenous but are coming because they have open hearts and want to learn and connect. I am so grateful. As an organization, it’s important for us to be able to show that this kind of outreach is valued and important, and I think this level of engagement shows that.”

“This gathering is an open invitation for anyone who would like to attend and learn, regardless of their race or religion. We welcome everyone!” Fa’atoafe reminds others they don’t have to be of Indigenous decent to attend.

In regards to American Fork hosting the conference, Quinney concluded, “I feel there is a purpose for us to be in that community.”

For more information, please email hello@gatheringoftribes.org or look online at gatheringoftribes.org/utah.2025