Charlie Kirk mourners share grief at vigil on Timpanogos Regional Hospital grounds

Elizabeth Spencer | Lehi Free Press



After the tragic shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University yesterday, he was rushed to Timpanogos Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Dozens of mourners showed up on the hospital grounds in support of the Kirk family and stayed until he was transported to the state medical examiner’s office.



“Charlie’s legacy is going to continue, no matter what that person wanted to have happen with him being killed, he’s going to continue. All these people out here, we all have the same vision,” said Allison Hakala.





Mourners carried signs and flags lining 800 North and 750 West in Orem, waiting for the medical examiner to depart with Kirk. Supporters wanted to bid their final farewell to the popular political activist.



Brikelle Nielsen stood on the corner holding a large American Flag. “I’m here to support Charlie’s family and to just show America that even though he is no longer with us, we are not backing down. We still believe everything that we were taught.”



Chris Thomas was attending the event at UVU. When he heard the shot, Thomas thought it was a firework. A girl approached him, visibly upset, saying, “Charlie got shot, he’s bleeding.” Thomas hunkered down, wondering if more shots were coming.



When asked what Thomas loved most about Kirk, he replied, “Just how he was with people and how he would sit and listen to them, then he would say how he felt, and that is how the whole U.S. should be.”

American Fork resident Nathan Miller also wanted to show support and walked up and down 800 N. carrying Old Glory, “It’s horrible that this happened. It should never have happened. I love what the guy did; he talked to people, opened up minds, and this happened.”



“I’m here to continue Charlie’s voice and to show up and represent that we’re not going to be quiet and we’re not going to back down,” said Heather Miller. “You can take away one person’s voice, but the message he brought to the United States is going to keep coming, and it’s going to keep standing up and getting out there.”



Motorists honked horns in support of the flags and signs lining the street. Many of the supporters were young people who Kirk had a connection with. “I just love that he is backed with facts, he’s not just like trying to put the other people down, he’s like, I want to hear your opinion, and then I’m going to give you the facts behind why I have mine. I feel like he’s changed so much of the youth of America. Encouraging kids to vote left or right,” shared James Nielsen.



Kish North has been running a political group named “Utah’s Patriots” for six years. He gathered the group’s members on the hospital grounds and provided candles to honor Kirk. A member of Utah Patriots was present at the shooting, “One of the guys from the front row called me immediately, ‘Charlie got shot.’ Kish said he received two more calls saying the same thing.



“Charlie Kirk was the voice of reason. He never berated people. He spewed facts. People loved him. He speaks the truth. He tied God into everything. Jesus Christ is his Savior and his leader. Jesus led by example, and Charlie tried to do his best to lead by example in society as well. And they killed him,” said Kish.



As the medical examiner left the hospital, mourners watched, sharing words of love and gratitude. Some quietly waved their flags, but all stood in disbelief that his life was taken here in Utah.



“He made the world a better place, 100 percent. As we stand strong together, I know that we can still make a difference ourselves. It makes me want to speak up even more,” said Hakala.



“I’m sure he knew full well that this could happen. So, for him to keep doing it. that’s a hero,” added Nathan.



“There was only one shot fired. He was after Charlie. It’s a political assassination,” Thomas concluded.