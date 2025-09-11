Garden of Quilts returns to Thanksgiving Point this weekend

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

Thanksgiving Point’s annual outdoor quilt display is the largest in the state, boasting over 500 quilts shown throughout Ashton Gardens this Sept. 12-13. Garden of Quilts is designed with both nature- and art-lovers in mind. The event shows quilts from quilters around the world in the serene, 50-acre setting.

In addition to the exhibit, Garden of Quilts festival includes quilting classes, demos, lectures, trunk shows, vendor marketplaces and social events, perfect for sewing novices and professional quilters alike. World-class quilters, designers, and makers lead learning sessions and share their process, while even beginner quilters and artists can connect through hands-on creativity.

Highlight events for the festival include:

Classes & workshops (Sept. 10-13): Whether you’re a beginner or advanced, dive into over 50 tutorials, including a “Shop Owner Track” to help creatives turn their passion into a business venture.

Meet the Maker & social gatherings: Chat with design icons like Lori Holt or enjoy the community buzzing at the Maker BBQ and Afternoon Tea.

Vendor Marketplace: Hunt for unique fabrics, tools, and art at the Show Barn – great for makers, artists and anyone curious about craft supplies.

Quilt Exhibition: Hundreds of quilts will be on display in the gardens on Sept. 12, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sept. 13, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Tickets are $60 for a weekend pass and $35 for a single-day pass with special discounted rates for Thanksgiving Point members. Ticket pricing for additional events varies. For a complete schedule and to purchase tickets, visit thanksgivingpoint.org/events/garden-of-quilts.