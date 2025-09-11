Lehi rallies community for Day of Service Saturday

Sally Francom | Lehi Free Press

The third annual Lehi Serves Day of Service will be held this Saturday, September 13. The day of service begins with a short patriotic Honor Ceremony at 9 a.m. at Family Park, 1999 N. 600 E. in Lehi. Throughout the day, service projects will be held throughout Lehi to accomplish needed work. Volunteers are encouraged to sign up for one of the many projects through the following link: https://www.justserve.org/Lehiarea

This year, a diverse range of project options is available, each offering hourly signups. Lehi Serves leaders encourage participation in several projects during the day. The variety of indoor and outdoor activities ensures something for everyone to enjoy and contribute to and offers different service experiences. Signing up through Just Serve is encouraged, but volunteers may show up at any of the service locations, and they will be accommodated.

Indoor projects will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and outdoor projects will run from 8 a.m. to noon. A sampling of indoor projects includes card and letter writing, teddy bear stuffing, blanket tying, and more. Outdoor projects include park beautification at several Lehi City park locations.

Lehi Serves represents everyone who lives and works in Lehi who wants to serve our community. This organization was established by a diverse group of community leaders and organizations in 2022 and was initially called the Lehi Area Community Service Coalition. Now called Lehi Serves, there are over 50 Lehi groups and organizations, including dozens of civic, business, faith-based, and other community leaders involved.

Lehi Serves is committed to building a stronger community and uniting our neighborhoods through serving together. Lehi Free Press is a founding organization supporting Lehi Serves.