Falcon boys golf ranked 10th in 6A

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge boys golf team finished fifth in the last two Region 3 tournaments on Sept. 3 and 10 but is still fourth overall in the league standings and No. 10 in the Class 6A rankings.

At The Ridge Golf Club in West Valley City on Sept. 3, the Falcons posted a combined score of 315 strokes. The Knights and the Chargers tied for first place at 281, with Lehi coming in third at 287 and American Fork finishing fourth at 290.

On Sept. 10, the teams played at Meadowbrook Golf Course in Taylorsville. Corner Canyon came out on top this time with a 276 and Lone Peak was second at 281. The Cavemen were third with a team score of 288, followed by the Pioneers at 294 and the Falcons at 301.

In the event at The Ridge, junior Tanner Porter, sophomore Landon Makin and Bridger Warr all carded a 78 to lead the way for Skyridge. Senior Murphy Dunn shot an 81 to complete the group of counted scores.

Senior Drew Kimball and sophomore Klive Fuhriman each shot an 82. Luke Jensen posted an 84 and sophomore Ty Christofferson an 85 to round out the varsity participants for the day.

The Falcons had a similarly-tight set of scores at Meadowbrook but the tallies were lower in the team combination group. Kimball, Makin and Fuhriman tied at 75 strokes and Dunn was right behind them at 76.

Other Skyridge competitors included Porter at 77, Christofferson with an 81, sophomore Hayes Mauss at 84 and Beckham Bell at 85.

The Falcons are fourth in the overall Region 3 standings, with a team average about 5.5 strokes behind third-place American Fork.

In the individual region medalist race, Fuhriman leads his team in 17th place just a fraction ahead of Dunn at 18th. Makin and Porter are similarly close in 22nd and 23rd place, respectively. The next league meet is at Fox Hollow Golf Club in American Fork on Monday (Sept. 22).