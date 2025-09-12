Liz’s Lemon Farm is a gift to the Lehi community

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

Liz’s Lemon Farm, a “come-and-cut” flower farm, opened in June of 2024. The farm offers a completely hands-on experience. First, you pick your flowers and greenery, then the farm’s owner, Liz Salisbury, will teach you how to cut and arrange them into a beautiful bouquet to take home.

Ever since the farm’s launch, Salisbury’s exceptional talents and stunning flowers have been a gift to the entire community, and Liz’s Lemon Farm has been met with a community outpouring.

“The community has supported us by just showing up and appreciating a beautiful place to come to,” said Salisbury. “For that, I am so grateful.”

Significant business developments over the last year include the construction of new greenhouses, which were specifically designed to allow Salisbury and her business partner, Kevin Fish, to begin the cultivation process by starting all of their own seeds.

The farm has broadened its service offerings to include more than just come-and-cut flowers.

“Come-and-cuts are still open to the public on Wednesday nights from 6 p.m. until dark. No appointment needed, just show up and cut to your liking. Everything is priced per stem,” said Salisbury.

“We now offer seasonal subscriptions in which four times a year an in-season bouquet is delivered to the subscriber. There is also ‘Cups of Joy’ on Thursdays. You buy a cup, you get a cup to give to a friend. You can also rent the farm for special occasions, and we offer bouquet bars,” added Salisbury.

Advertisement

The farm’s expansion keeps both Salisbury and Fisher very busy.

“A typical day on the farm is weeding, checking water, deadheading usually a couple of mornings for a few hours, and then harvesting on Monday and Tuesday nights, as well as come-and-cuts on Wednesday nights,” said Salisbury.

Salisbury spends Tuesday mornings putting together bouquets for subscribers and Wednesday morning putting together Cups of Joy orders.

“There are also the non-typical days of the seasonal planting. Last August, we spent numerous weekends planting our cool annuals, and in September we spent a few weekends getting them in the ground before the frost. We started planting our warm annuals in January. In March through May, we spent our time either starting seeds or planting seedlings at the farm on the weekends,” said Salisbury.

She noted that the additional tasks and full schedule are productive and rewarding for her.

“It is a source of healing after a long struggle with Lyme disease and other challenges,” said Salisbury.

Liz’s Lemon Farm is located at 326 N Allred Park Rd. in Lehi. Additional information can be found at lizslemonfarm.com.

“Our mission is to spread joy and happiness. Flowers are for all occasions, and it is a pleasure to share in the happy, sad, thoughtful, grateful, beautiful moments of life,” said Salisbury. “We realize flowers are a life luxury, so we are beyond grateful that flower friends support us and allow us to be a part of their lives.”