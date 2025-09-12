Pioneer boys golf shoots season-best score at The Ridge

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi boys golf team finished third behind the state’s top two programs in the Region 3 tournament at The Ridge Golf Club in West Valley City on Sept. 3.

The Pioneers shot a combined 287 at the event, finishing just six strokes behind Lone Peak and Corner Canyon, who tied for first place at 281. It was Lehi’s best score of the year to date. American Fork finished fourth at 290 and Skyridge was fifth with a 315.

Lehi freshmen Crue Harward and Jordan Ofahengaue tied with three other golfers for first-place honors with a 68 (-4). Sophomore D’Adiddas Notoa followed them with a 73, and sophomore Owen Combs completed the counted scores at 78.

Other Pioneer participants that day included senior Makay Mendenhall posting a 79, sophomore Brodyn Pace coming in at 81, junior Van Ingram at 85 and sophomore Kade Christofferson at 103.

“We had 26 birdies from our varsity players today,” said Coach Johnny Revill. “Crue and Jordan had eight each, Adi Notoa had four, and Makay, Van and Owen each had two. With one senior, one junior, four sophomores and two freshmen, the future is looking bright.”

The next event was at Meadowbrook Golf Course in Taylorsville on Sept. 10. The Chargers shot a 276 to get the win, followed by the Knights at 281, the Cavemen at 288, Lehi in fourth at 294 and the Falcons at 301.

Ofahengaue led the charge for the Pioneers at this tournament with a 71 (-1). Harward was next at 72. Mendenhall shot his best round of the season to card a 74, and Notoa added a 77 to finish the team tally for the day.

Junior Foster Revill posted an 82, senior Mckay Johnson came in at 87, Combs earned a 90 and senior Ryan Shepherd finished with a 96 for Lehi.

The team is currently ranked 12th in Class 6A. In the very tight individual medalist race, Harward is 10th but within one stroke of fourth place. Ofahengaue is 17th on that list. In the region medalist race, Harward is sixth, Ofahengaue eighth and Notoa 19th.

Harward and Ofahengaue will be representing the Pioneers on Monday and Tuesday (Sept. 15-16) when they join 10 other top junior golfers in a tournament at Soldier Hollow hosted by the University of Utah.

The next Region 3 tournament is scheduled for Sept. 22 at Fox Hollow in American Fork.