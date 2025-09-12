Students and witnesses attempt to find peace post-Charlie Kirk assassination

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

When the gunshot rang out across Utah Valley University, recent high school grad Abby Hansen thought it was some sort of prank. The noise was like a “firecracker,” and Abby’s sister soon pulled her to the ground to protect her. When she looked up again, she saw the political activist and internet personality Charlie Kirk falling out of his chair, bleeding profusely.

Hansen’s life is one of the thousands directly impacted by the tragic shooting of Charlie Kirk on Wednesday afternoon. In the aftermath, many students and families are attempting to find solace amidst the chaos.

“It’s something nobody should ever experience and I don’t think our brains were meant to process anything like this. I’m still in disbelief that it happened. It’s an indescribable feeling,” Hansen said. “My mind tells me it didn’t happen and to keep going on with my days like I usually would… But at the same time, I cannot stop replaying it over and over again in my head.”

While still on UVU campus, Hansen, her sister and a friend had to call their family and remind them how much they loved them. The minutes after the shooting dragged on as everyone waited to hear if they were in danger. Even though no other serious injuries have been reported from the situation, the mental toll on all the witnesses is extreme.

“Even while sleeping, I would wake up in the middle of the night thinking I would have a few seconds to forget the events and have a little relief from the fear I felt, but it wouldn’t happen,” Hansen shared. “Moments of that day are constantly in my head. I will never be able to forget the image in my head of Charlie’s body going limp and falling off his chair.”

Bowen “Bo” Barnes, a current Lone Peak High School student, met with and took a photo with Kirk a mere 20 minutes before his passing. As a volunteer for the event, Barnes was up close for the traumatizing incident.

“It’s been hard to get it out of my mind, so coping has been pretty hard. But I’ve just been trying to remember how close he was to Jesus and follow his example in looking to Jesus for help. I have felt his love and spirit and he has comforted me in knowing that there is eternal life and Charlie will live again,” Barnes said. “…I was so sad and my heart was broken for him and his family.”

For others, the adrenaline of being in danger overshadowed the entire event. Sophie Campbell, a UVU student, witnessed the series of events from one of the balconies. When the shot rang out, the bowl-shaped environment made the shot sound like multiple shots. Almost immediately, Campbell started yelling, ‘There’s a shooter,’ and warning everyone to get inside.

“Their faces still give me the worst kind of chills. Their faces dropped and turned into pure panic and fear,” Campbell said.

Campbell ran into the nearest counseling center and, with the help of a faculty member, hid beneath the desk and barricaded herself in the room, trying to help any students in the process. Once the lockdown ended, Campbell and other UVU students who couldn’t get access to their cars wandered around Orem waiting for loved ones to pick them up.

“I’ve been in shock for the past day or so… It’s been hard going out. Yesterday was tough. I just wanted to stay at home. It’s hard because you don’t really feel safe anywhere,” Campbell remarked. “UVU has always been a place that advocates for diversity and everyone being safe. It’s so shocking and saddening that it happened.”

Lillian Gibb, a senior at UVU, experienced the day’s events from a different perspective. During the speech, Gibb and a group of friends set up in a nearby hallway, encouraging people to stop by and make a friendship bracelet. With a big window behind her, Gibb saw the madness unfold.

“It was so scary, it was like a nightmare come real. We heard the shot and saw the entire crowd drop,” Gibb said.

The groups began hiding under tables as spectators from the rally poured into the hallway. In the last 24+ hours, Gibb has tried to find solace in staying busy and keeping close to loved ones. Even with diverse political opinions from Kirk’s, Gibb is a staunch believer that violence is never the answer.

“It came in waves… I’ve never had such a scary reality to face,” Gibb said. “…There are very few things Charlie Kirk and I agree on. But no one deserves to die over that. It was a weird thing to wrestle with… It was so heavy.”

While the direct witnesses have been dealing with the intense trauma, secondhand witnesses via social media and the internet have also been trying to remain calm. The hundreds of graphic videos circulating on the internet have spread the impact on a larger scale.

Jacob Chatwin, a BYU student, found out via Instagram in a group of his friends.

“We were all shook… It’s kind of cruel that social media has the power to share a graphic video of someone losing their father for everyone to see,” Chatwin said. “…It’s all over. Every time you open up Instagram, it’s what you’ll see.”

Looking towards the next few weeks and years, UVU students are unsure how this event will change their campus and education.

“Forever and ever, this school that I’ve loved and adored and has given me the best possible education will now be tied to an act of political hatred. It breaks my heart,” Gibb said. “…I’m terrified of thinking about going to school on Monday because of the grief in the air. Trust was broken on a campus where thousands of students walk every day. That’s a terrifying thing to be faced with.”