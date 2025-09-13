Heritage Day car show draws crowds, classics

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

The 2025 Lehi Heritage Day Classic Car and Bike Show proved to be one for the record books, drawing more than 1,000 people and showcasing more than 50 gleaming vehicles.

“We had a great turnout, a lot of new cars, a lot of new participants,” said Ron Woolstenhulme, who co-chaired the show with his wife, Joell. “We had a good variety of cars, old and new. It made for a really great show.”

Held Labor Day at the Legacy Center, 123 N. Center St., the event featured a wide range of automobiles—from antique treasures to modern marvels—that had spectators reminiscing, snapping photos, and swapping stories.

Awards and honors

At the end of the two-hour show, awards were presented to standouts chosen by the city, Lehi Royalty, and the Lehi Historical Society:

Lehi City Choice Award: 1929 Ford Model A, Richard Webster.

Lehi Royalty Choice Award: 1954 Mercury, Aaron Watson.

Lehi Historical Society Choice Award: 1951 Chevrolet milk truck, Chris Brightonberg.

Each winner received a $50 gas card.

Fan favorites were also honored:

Favorite Car: 1960 Chevy Bel Air, Donald West.

Favorite Truck: 1965 Chevy K10, Chad Cox.

Favorite Bike: 2009 Harley Custom, Tom and Leandra Austin.

Host Favorite Hot Rod: 1956 Dodge D100, Mike Floisand.

In addition, Terri Osborne won a $100 goodie basket from the Lehi Historical Society in a drawing.

A celebration of heritage

The car show was a highlight of Lehi Heritage Day, the historical society’s annual, city-sponsored celebration of the city’s past and present.

This year’s theme, “Speed, Spirit and Soul: Stanley Wanlass and the Artists of Lehi,” spotlighted world-renowned automotive artist and Lehi native Stanley Wanlass.

With chrome polished to perfection, roaring engines and artistry on display, the show not only highlighted remarkable vehicles but also honored the passion and history that fuel Lehi’s community spirit.