The Bullpen brings high-tech baseball training to Lehi

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

A new business is stepping up to the plate on Lehi’s Main Street this month. The Bullpen, a state-of-the-art baseball and athletic training facility, officially opened its doors with a mission to bring big-league technology and coaching to local athletes.

Co-owned by longtime coach and former professional player Billy Schlee and Eric Hanson, The Bullpen combines data-driven training, advanced technology and years of experience to give youth and collegiate athletes the tools to reach their full potential.

“I played college baseball, a little bit of professional baseball, and I’ve been coaching and training ever since,” said Schlee. “It’s been a dream of mine for a long time. We just decided to jump in and do it, and it’s been exciting to see the vision finally come to life.”

Schlee’s journey to Main Street began more than 15 years ago, when he coached and trained players in Florida and Texas before relocating his family to Utah in 2019. For the past year and a half, he and Hanson have been operating out of a subleased space, but the opening of their first standalone facility marks a significant step forward.

With roots in the community — their sons playing for Lone Peak and Lehi High Schools — the owners saw the location as the perfect fit. “It was the right size to accomplish our goals and be close to the athletes and families we’ve already been working with,” Schlee explained.

What sets The Bullpen apart is its use of professional-level technology usually reserved for Major League Baseball organizations. Schlee highlighted the Proteus Motion, a machine that measures full-body strength and identifies specific weaknesses in each athlete. The system creates custom strength-training programs to target those areas. The TrackMan is an advanced ball flight and spin analysis system that also provides slow-motion video breakdowns of pitching mechanics. The facility also has an Arm Care Program with a combination of specialized bands and app-based programming to strengthen and protect pitchers’ arms.

“These tools are used by Major League organizations, NFL teams and across pro sports,” Schlee said. “Now they’re available to the general public right here in Lehi. As far as I know, we’re the only training facility in Utah with Proteus readily available.”

By combining these technologies with coaching experience, Schlee and Hanson aim to address every aspect of player development from mechanics and strength to mobility and even baseball IQ.

Advertisement

“We’re not just targeting one thing,” said Schlee. “Sometimes the issue is mechanics, sometimes it’s strength, sometimes it’s mobility. We’re focused on the full development of the whole athlete.”

The Bullpen offers group classes, private lessons and memberships that give athletes access to training facilities seven days a week. Members even use facial recognition technology to unlock the facility during off-hours, allowing them to train on their own schedules.

“We tell families just to come in and try a class for free,” said Schlee. “Once people see how data-driven and targeted our approach is, they understand the difference.”

Plans include launching a hitting program with a current professional player transitioning into coaching, expanding into softball, and fielding competitive teams. Recruiting support is also on the horizon, particularly for softball athletes who often struggle to find accessible performance metrics for college recruitment.

“We want to guide athletes who have college dreams and give them the tools to get there,” Schlee said. “This model isn’t just about playing games — it’s about preparing for the next level.”

While the primary focus is on player development, Schlee said the heart of The Bullpen is also about creating a safe and positive space for youth and the community. Plans for the facility include an upstairs hangout area with couches, TVs and games where young athletes can spend time together outside of training.

“Training in this game really saved me from going down a path I’m glad I didn’t go down,” Schlee said. “That’s part of why we wanted to open this facility. We want to give kids a clean, safe environment where they can train, have fun and be part of a community.”

For Schlee and Hanson, The Bullpen is a way to give back to the community through baseball. “Our main vision is to help athletes develop to their full potential,” said Schlee. “We have the tools, the technology and the know-how to do that, and we want to use them to strengthen this community.”

Advertisement

The Bullpen is now open on Lehi’s Main Street with classes and membership options available. Interested families can learn more or schedule a free trial session at thebullpenut.com.