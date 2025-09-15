Falcon girls volleyball piling up the wins

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The top-ranked Skyridge girls volleyball team pushed their record to 15-0 coming into this week, winning the premier bracket title at the UVU Invitational and sweeping the first two Region 3 opponents.

Sept. 2: Skyridge 3, Northridge 0

The Falcons made quick work of the Knights at home, winning in straight sets 25-16, 25-20, 25-7. Senior opposite Hadyn Smith was the top hitter with 13 kills, while senior outside hitter Kylie Buttars added eight kills, three aces, two block-assists and 11 serve-receives.

Senior middle blocker Lily Lundberg made six kills and two block-assists. Senior setter Lily Grant led in digs with seven and made four aces and 25 assists. Junior libero Estelle Slaney served four aces.

Sept. 4-6: Skyridge wins Gold Bracket at UVU

The Falcons breezed through the early rounds of the Utah Valley Invitational Tournament at UVU, dropping just one set as they defeated Union 3-0, Canyon View 3-1, Mountain View 3-0 and Skyline 3-0 to earn a spot in the top final bracket.

Skyridge was challenged on the final day, but they held off both Orem and Woods Cross by 3-2 scores to capture the No. 1 spot in the tournament. Here are a few highlights of the action.

Against the Cougars (25-11, 25-14, 25-9), Grant had a superlative outing, serving eight aces with eight digs and 15 assists. Sophomore outside hitter Sienna Kuresa had seven kills, two aces, nine digs and eight serve-receives. Smith had 10 kills and four combined blocks.

Against the CV Falcons (25-8, 23-25, 25-12, 27-25), Buttars led the way with 19 kills, two aces, three block-assists and 20 serve-receives. Smith added 17 kills and four block-assists, while Kuresa contributed 16 kills, 13 digs and 17 serve-receives. Grant tallied four aces, nine digs and 44 assists.

Against the Bruins (25-15, 25-23, 25-18), Buttars laid down 16 kills with 11 serve-receives. Kuresa posted 10 kills and 16 serve-receives. Smith added eight kills, Slaney led in digs with 13 while Grant had three aces and 30 assists.

Against the Eagles (25-22, 25-23, 25-16), Buttars had 13 kills and 21 serve-receives while Kuresa posted 13 kills with 10 digs and 17 serve-receives. Slaney added four aces and 18 digs, sophomore middle blocker Lucy Meck had eight block-assists and Grant made 31 gives.

In the bracket rounds, the Falcons came from behind to top Orem 26-24, 23-25, 24-26, 25-19, 15-12 in a thriller. Buttars laid down 20 kills, Smith added 17 and Kuresa 14 while Grant served three aces and made 14 digs and 41 assists in the contest.

Buttars also had five combined blocks, 14 digs and 35 serve-receives. Kuresa dialed up 16 digs and 47 serve receives. Slaney dug 19 times with nine assists and 11 serve-receives. Meck had five combined blocks and Lundberg five block-assists.

In another nail-biter to decide the tourney title, Skyridge fell behind twice before pulling out the decision over Woods Cross 26-28. 26-24, 23-25, 25-20, 15-10. Smith hammered down 22 kills while Buttars added 19 with three aces, 19 digs and 30 serve-receives.

Kuresa contributed 13 kills, 12 digs and an eye-popping 54 serve-receives. Grant contributed five kills with three block-assists, 19 digs and 48 assists. Slaney had 19 digs and 10 serve-receives. Lundberg posted six kills and seven combined blocks.

Sept. 9: Skyridge 3, American Fork 0

Opening Region 3 play at home, the Falcons disposed of the Cavemen in straight sets 25-16, 25-16, 25-13. Buttars led the way with 13 kills, 11 digs and 15 serve-receives, Smith had nine kills and Kuresa seven to go with 12 serve-receives.

Grant served three aces and registered 21 assists. Slaney was good for 13 digs, six assists and 10 serve-receives.

Sept. 11: Skyridge 3, Corner Canyon 0

Against a very good Chargers team on the road, the Falcons swept a tight match 25-22, 25-15, 25-22. Smith tallied 10 kills with three aces while Buttars had 12 kills and 13 serve-receives. Kuresa recorded seven kills with 16 serve-receives.

Slaney was tops in digs with 15 and also had 10 serve-receives. Grant made 27 assists and Meck added three kills and three block-assists. Junior outside hitter Emma White took eight serve-receives.

The Region 3 schedule continues next week as the Falcons host Lone Peak on Sept. 23 and Lehi on Sept. 25. Varsity matches begin about 6:30 p.m.