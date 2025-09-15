LEHI ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

MAKAY MENDENHALL

GRADE: 12

SPORT: Boy’s Golf

RECENT HIGHLIGHT: Shot a high school career-best 74 at Meadowbrook Golf Course on Sept. 10.

COACH’S COMMENTS: Makay has been a varsity starter since his freshman year and continues to make impressive strides in his game. He is currently averaging an 80 and has low scores of 74 and 77 thus far. This year, his teammates selected him as team captain, a role he has embraced both on and off the course. Makay’s relentless work ethic, constant drive to improve and positive attitude inspire his teammates and are felt by everyone around him, including coaches and competitors alike.