LEHI ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

Pioneer girls volleyball earns UVU bracket title

Falcon girls volleyball piling up the wins

Skyridge football suffers tough loss on the road

Pioneer boys golf shoots season-best score at The Ridge

Falcon boys golf ranked 10th in 6A

Lehi-based 17u golf team wins Region 11 title

Pioneer football uses speed and skill to top Thunder

Skyridge football secures resounding victory in Idaho

Falcon girls soccer wins matches in Idaho

LEHI ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

Published

2 hours ago

on

MAKAY MENDENHALL

GRADE: 12

SPORT: Boy’s Golf

RECENT HIGHLIGHT: Shot a high school career-best 74 at Meadowbrook Golf Course on Sept. 10.

COACH’S COMMENTS: Makay has been a varsity starter since his freshman year and continues to make impressive strides in his game. He is currently averaging an 80 and has low scores of 74 and 77 thus far. This year, his teammates selected him as team captain, a role he has embraced both on and off the course. Makay’s relentless work ethic, constant drive to improve and positive attitude inspire his teammates and are felt by everyone around him, including coaches and competitors alike.

