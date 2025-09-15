Pioneer girls volleyball earns UVU bracket title

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi girls volleyball team has advanced the record to 10-4 after the Pioneers won a non-league match and their bracket at the UVU Invitational.

Sept. 2: Lehi 3, Cyprus 0

The Pioneers made quick work of the Pirates as they earned a 25-6, 25-7, 25-18 win at home. Six players registered kills and seven contributed to the team tally of 24 aces. Sophomore outside hitter Aliya Shewell posted eight kills, four aces and eight serve-receives.

Senior middle blocker Brooklyn Toone added six kills while freshman outside hitter Laken Bell and senior outside hitter Annika LeBaron contributed five apiece.

Sophomore libero Aftyn Hurst scored six aces. Senior libero Paige Wakumoto dug 12 times with seven serve-receives and senior setter Savannah Morehead made 15 assists.

Sept. 4-6: Lehi wins Flight 3 title at UVU

At the Utah Valley Invitational tournament, the Pioneers swept their first opponent Farmington 3-0 but then fell to Woods Cross 3-0. The second day they lost to Provo 3-0 and Brighton 3-1.

Assigned to Flight 3 for the final day of the event, Lehi topped Bountiful 3-1 and Olympus 2-0 to win their bracket and finish 3-3 for the three days. Here are some highlights.

Against the Phoenix (25-16, 27-25, 25-20), Shewell made 15 kills and 17 serve-receives. Hurst hit five aces and took 12 serve-receives. Wakumoto led in digs with 20 to go with five assists and 12 serve-receives. Junior setter Halle Bingham made 16 gives and Morehead dished out 12.

Against the Wildcats (14-25, 13-25, 23-25), Shewell had nine kills and 17 serve-receives. Bell and sophomore middle blocker Peyton Smith had three block assists each, while Wakumoto tallied 18 digs and 16 serve-receives. Morehead added 14 assists.

Against the Bulldogs (20-25, 19-25, 16-25), Wakumoto led in digs with 13 and serve-receives with 23. Hurst and Shewell added 10 digs each. Bingham had 12 gives and Morehead 11.

In the tight match against the Bengals (27-25, 23-25, 21-25, 13-25), Shewell had 16 kills and 18 serve-receives. LeBaron added eight kills and 16 serve-receives. Junior right side Leilani Uluilakepa served three aces.

Hurst had 12 digs and 17 serve-receives while Wakumoto provided 15 digs and 20 serve-receives. Senior setter Brighton Lamb made 16 assists and Morehead had 11.

Against the Redhawks (25-19, 25-20, 24-26, 25-23), Shewell pounded 18 kills and five aces with 11 digs and 23 serve-receives. Sophomore middle blocker Peyton Smith contributed six kills, five aces and three solo blocks. Wakumoto added 22 digs plus 17 serve-receives. Morehead had 18 assists.

Against the Titans (25-19, 25-13), Bell had seven kills, LeBaron six and Shewell five. Smith made three aces and Morehead had 14 assists.

Sept. 9: Lone Peak 3, Lehi 0

The Pioneers got off to a rough start against the No. 2 Knights but rallied to challenge them in the final two sets. Lone Peak still got the win 25-9, 25-20, 25-21. LeBaron was tops in kills with six plus 20 serve-receives. Wakumoto tallied 15 digs and 17 serve-receives.

In Region 3 play this week, the Pioneers host American Fork on Tuesday (Sept. 16) and they will next welcome Corner Canyon on Tuesday (Sept. 23) at 6:30 p.m.