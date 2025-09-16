Border Wars showcases strong performances from local harriers

Megan Wallgren / Lehi Free Press

Lehi area cross-country teams made their marks at the Border Wars multi-state Cross Country meet. Thirty-two boys teams and 22 girls teams from Utah, Colorado, Arizona, Idaho, New Mexico, Nevada and Wyoming competed on Saturday (Sept. 13) at Valley Regional Park in Taylorsville.

The Lehi girls team finished second to the nationally-ranked Lone Peak squad. The Lehi boys ran to a strong fifth-place team finish with Westlake leading the field. The Skyridge boys placed seventh in the packed field, and the Skyridge girls team placed 15th overall.

The Lehi girls were led by junior Remy McAdams, who crossed the line in 18:07.36 for 13th place overall. Sophomore Laney Martin followed with a strong 23rd-place finish at 18:26.60.

Freshman Eilley Baker clocked 19:25.05 for 59th place, while juniors Avie McAdams (62nd, 19:27.30) and Kaitlyn Liston (63rd, 19:27.51) rounded out the scoring five. Junior Evangeline Christensen added depth with a 21:18.43 in 136th place.

The Pioneer boys surged to fifth place behind a phenomenal run from senior Miles Braithwaite, who clocked 14:50.62 for second overall. Senior teammate Jameson Lowry added another high finish with 15:24.43 for 11th place.

Sophomore Brayden Barlow took 44th in 15:53.18, while sophomores Owen McMullin (75th, 16:03.76) and Everett Quist (78th, 16:05.44) completed the scoring five. Senior Austin Sorensen (109th, 16:19.86) and sophomore Milo Amakasu (122nd, 16:31.68) rounded out the team’s roster for the event.

The Falcons placed seventh overall with a strong top-five led by senior Ian Greene, who crossed the line in 15:32.94 for 20th place. Junior Jack Grossen followed closely behind in 23rd place with a time of 15:33.89.

Sophomore Landon Carter contributed a 48th-place finish in 15:53.99, while sophomore Zane Taylor (71st, 16:02.42) and senior Noah Nelson (100th, 16:14.88) helped secure the team’s scoring. Seniors Greyson Spencer (188th, 17:15.84) and Gage Peterson (199th, 17:25.33) added depth.

The Skyridge girls placed in the top 15 thanks to senior leadership and tight pack running. Senior Clara Madsen was the team’s top finisher, running 18:53.60 for 39th place. Sophomore Chloe Bodine followed in 66th place at 19:29.98, just ahead of fellow sophomore Zoe Tanner (76th, 19:36.64).

Seniors Rebecca Guymon (100th, 20:10.63) and Emily Witt (108th, 20:18.45) closed out the top five. Senior Claire Wallgren (112th, 20:29.65) and Lucy Milne (139th, 21:21.97) completed the Falcon participants.