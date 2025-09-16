Pioneer football prevails over Warriors in flagfest

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi High School football team won their final pre-region contest at home over Weber 42-8 on Friday (Sept. 18) despite a plethora of penalties during the game.

The Warriors got the ball first but were forced to punt after senior defensive back Max Jenkins deflected a pass on third-and-11. The Pioneers took over at their own 21-yard line.

The drive was hampered by three Lehi penalties but also got a boost from a pass interference call against Weber. It included a fourth-down conversion as well and eventually resulted in a 16-yard rushing touchdown by senior running back Devaughn Eka.

Senior kicker Bode Hammond split the uprights for a 7-0 lead with 2:56 left to play in the first quarter.

The next Warrior drive ended quickly when senior defensive back Gavin Smith knocked down a pass attempt to bring on fourth-and-5. Senior wide receiver Legend Glasker made a nice return on the punt and set the Pioneers up at the Weber 44.

That drive culminated in a 4-yard connection between junior quarterback Cash Hollingshead and Eka for the score to make it 14-0 just five seconds into the second period.

Glasker added two more touchdowns just before the break. The first was an 8-yard pass from Hollingshead at the 2:21 mark after senior linebacker Vince Evans made a pick to get the ball back.

On the next Warrior possession, pressure from senior defensive end Penisimani Takitaki produced a 3-and-out, and Glasker later pulled down a short high pass for a 3-yard score with 15.9 seconds left to push the home squad ahead 28-0 at the half.

Lehi got the ball and great field position to start the third quarter after another good return from Glasker on the kickoff. Senior Briggs Love rumbled into the endzone from the 1-yard line to convert on that possession and start the running clock with 8:18 still to go in the period.

The Pioneers got the ball right back 37 seconds later when Takitaki intercepted at the 12-yard line. Eka carried for his third touchdown of the night, and Hammond capped his perfect outing with the PAT to complete the Lehi tally at 42 with 6:24 left in the third.

Weber got a touchdown against the reserves in the fourth quarter to avoid the shutout.

Hollingshead had an effective outing, completing 18-of-28 (64%) for 191 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Eka carried 11 times for 103 yards and two scores plus made three receptions for 55 yards and another six points.

Glasker racked up 77 all-purpose yards and scored on two of his three passes. The Pioneers used nine receivers in the contest.

Senior defensive back Treyson Fabrizio had another sterling outing with five solo and 11 total tackles. Evans had seven combined tackles and junior linebacker Brody Downs tallied five. Takitaki had a 9-yard sack and three hurries and kept unrelenting pressure on the opposing quarterback.

“We got off to a slow start and there are some things we definitely need to fix,” said Coach Andy Hadfield. “It was great how we responded to the penalties though. We got behind the chains multiple times and were still able to sustain drives.

“I worry less about physical penalties than mental ones,” he went on. “We’ve got to rely on the strength of our team in the O-line and our good skill players and then just play. The challenge is to get better each week. The question we always ask is, are we good enough to win the next one?

“Our defensive front is as good as any in the state,” Hadfield said. “I’m super impressed with how our defense has played. Our first unit has only given up nine points in five games.

“Our linebackers play like their hair’s on fire,” the coach continued. “I love the physicality they’re playing with. It’s really fun to watch and it carries over to the rest of the team. The defense can set that tone and the offense will pick it up.”

He noted that Carter Cutler had one of his better games. “He doesn’t show up on the stat sheet a lot, but he did a great job blocking and has been really good for us. Gavin Smith had a couple of big plays in the secondary and he’s a key to control in the back.

“This was more of a complete team game than we’ve had in the past and it’s right on time,” Hadfield said. “We’re excited to get into region play. Everyone in the state has had these five weeks circled on their calendars all year and it’s going to be fun.”

The Pioneers now lay their 4-1 record on the line as they visit Skyridge (4-1) to open Region 3 play on Thursday (Sept. 18) at 7 p.m. for the KJZZ Game of the Week. It’s also the designated Homecoming game for the Falcons.

The five teams in the region have a combined record of 21-3 entering the league season, earning it the unofficial designation as the “SEC of Utah high school football.”

Region 3 teams currently occupy the top four spots in the statewide rankings and in the RPI. Every game is expected to be a battle.