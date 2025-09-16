Utah County Attorney to seek death penalty in Kirk shooting

By: Sally Francom

At Tuesday’s press conference to announce charges in the Charlie Kirk shooting, Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray indicated the County would seek the death penalty in the case. The suspect, Tyler Robinson, is being held at Utah County Jail.

Additional charges were brought against Robinson in Provo’s 4th District Court including felony discharge of a firearm causing injury, a first-degree felony; two counts of obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony; two counts of witness tampering, a third-degree felony; and committing a violent offense in the presence of a child, a class A misdemeanor. Robinson, 22 is from Washington, Utah.

Utah County Commissioner Skyler Beltran posted on “X” that “security will be tight” at Tuesday’s press conference and that proved true Tuesday afternoon, with Utah County Sheriff’s officers, canine units, and other security personnel surrounding the Utah County Judicial Building, along with officers from other agencies present during the press conference.

Robinson has not entered his plea yet, as the arraignment has not taken place. Robinson will appear today at 3 p.m. via livestream from the Utah County Jail and will not be present in person at the proceedings.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.