Lehi’s Harward places high at college golf tourney

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

Lehi freshman Crue Harward finished tied for sixth place with three other golfers at Soldier Hollow Golf Course after competing for three rounds on Monday and Tuesday.

Harward was one of 12 Utah junior golfers invited to join this college-level individual event hosted by the University of Utah.

The field of 84 included representatives from that school along with UCLA, New Mexico, Utah Tech, UNLV, San Diego State, Westminster, Oregon State, Arizona State, Cal Poly, BYU, Kansas State, Georgia Southern and UVU.

Harward shot a 70 (-2) in the first round, 76 in the second round that same day, and 69 (-3) in the third round the next day to finish with an aggregate score of 215 (-1).

The winner was Tyler Loree of UCLA, who won a playoff against Corner Canyon senior Ben Wilson. They both carded a 210 (-6).

Wilson came in third behind two seniors at the 6A state tournament last season, so he was the top returning player in the classification. He currently owns the top spot in the 6A state rankings.

Harward is ninth on that list and is ranked sixth in Region 3. He was also a member of the 13u Utah all-star team that finished third at PGA Jr. Nationals last year.

Though still just 14, Harward’s now a member of the 17u Utah All-Stars, which won the Region 11 title on Sept. 7 and will be playing for the PGA Jr. national championship Oct. 23-26 at Twin Warriors Golf Club in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico.

Pioneer freshman Jordan Ofahengaue, 15, is a member of the 17u all-star team as well and also received an invitation to the U of U event. He finished 53rd. He’s No. 8 in the Region 3 rankings and No. 17 on the state 6A leaderboard.