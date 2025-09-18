Chick-fil-A Citizen of the Month: Nicole Kunze’s example of service, sacrifice through community engagement

Through her countless hours of volunteer work, Nicole Kunze has become both a model of community service and an exemplary leader, not only to Lehi City but also to her family.

Kunze grew up in Idaho, North Carolina and Utah. She and her husband, Brian, moved to Lehi in November 1996, just one day after they were married. The Kunze family never expected to be part of the community for long, but they have called Lehi home for almost 29 years.

Kunze has spent many years and countless hours serving the city she calls home. She recently began working part-time at the Lehi Historical Society, and she serves on its Board.

“The Lehi Historical Society started the historical marker program in the last few years. I’ve been a small part of the unveiling ceremonies and researched some of the stories of men and women who contributed to making Lehi a community with their hard work and talent,” said Kunze. “We’re celebrating people who made sacrifices and served their neighbors. I’ve noticed that music and dancing played a significant role in building the community for the pioneers in Lehi – even successful businessmen sang in the choir or played in the Lehi Silver Band. Music is a big part of how I serve in Lehi 150 years later.”

Kunze volunteers at the Curtis Center once a week, leading a music class with the HIVES group, an educational and activity program for adults with disabilities.

“Singing ‘Raining Tacos’ with my friends at the Curtis Center has bonded us for life,” said Kunze.

She is currently serving on the Lehi City Planning Commission and served on Miss Lehi’s Teen committee for seven years.

“Nicole is an incredible person, and Miss Lehi’s Teen Organization was fortunate to have her serve on the committee. She was always positive and dedicated to the organization,” said Caitlin Thomas, Co-Director for the Miss Lehi’s Teen Organization. “Nicole is always professional and cares so deeply for the causes she believes in. You always want somebody like her on your team.”

Kunze chaired the PARC Tax Advisory Committee for two years and served on the Parks, Trails & Trees Committee.

Her four years of service on the School Community Council at Lehi Elementary and leading the Lehi Elementary School choir as a member of the PTA for two years demonstrate her belief in the importance of children’s education.

Kunze earned a BA in English from Weber State University and enjoys writing.

“It’s so hard to make myself write, but I love writing when I’m in the zone, and especially when I’m done with a story,” said Kunze.

She worked as a dedicated reporter for the Lehi Free Press for seven years and values what she learned from that experience.“Nicole was the most prolific and dedicated writer we had for many years. We miss her,” said Sally Francom, Lehi Free Press publisher.

“There are so many people in Lehi who are behind the scenes quietly serving, putting in hours and hours of work that usually go unnoticed and unappreciated. I met many of them when I was a staff writer for the Lehi Free Press, and I always came away from interviews or events inspired and wanting to do more myself,” said Kunze.

As a volunteer at Lehi Elementary, Kunze was “surprised to learn the greatest academic need at Lehi Elementary was in English and writing – I thought it would be math,” said Kunze.

During the 2019-2020 school year, Kunze put her writing talents and experience to work. She collaborated with the principal at Lehi Elementary to start a student newspaper using a grant from the SCC. With the help of three teachers and more than 90 fourth and fifth-grade students, Lehi Elementary created the “Lehi Lion News.”

“I did a final edit on 21 stories with help from an intern at the Lehi Free Press, Molli Eaton. The Lehi Free Press Creative Director, Johnathon Brown, did the layout and created the masthead for the first edition of the Lehi Lion News. Tooele Transcript Printing printed the newspaper, funded by Lehi Elementary PTA and the Alpine School District Foundation,” wrote Kunze. “The students delivered the newspapers to each classroom on December 19 before the holiday break. The sight of elementary school kids reading the newspaper with so much interest is a rare and pretty great one.”

Kunze and her husband struggled for almost a decade with infertility. “We finally adopted our daughter, Bridget, in 2006. Four and a half years later, we adopted our twin boys, Emil and Colin. I think the years of trying and failing and trying again to start our family helped us not to waste any of the time we have together,” said Kunze.

That experience, and the fact that Kunze believes service helps one gain confidence by providing a sense of accomplishment, is why she encourages her family to get involved in the community and serve alongside her.

“My kids don’t always love getting up early to do a service project, but they never complain while they’re working for free (unless it’s really hot), and they’re always happy afterward. Serving is teaching them how capable they are and making them more confident,” said Kunze.

She believes that the deep friendships cultivated through service, along with the personal enrichment it provides, are what make it so vital.

“Serving in the community is important to me because it creates connections and opportunities that affect people’s lives for the better. My favorite friendships began by serving together,” said Kunze.

She added, “I want people to know that there is an organization or a project somewhere in Lehi that can use their skill set and talents, or money, if that is the way they can help right now. Serving in any capacity is guaranteed to make you feel better.”

In honor of Kunze’s dedication to community service, Chick-fil-A in American Fork has graciously provided a celebratory meal for the Kunze family.