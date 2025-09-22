Falcon girls soccer upsets Chargers on the road

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge girls soccer team lost two league games but then bounced back with an exciting victory at Corner Canyon. The Falcons are 1-3 in Region 3 and 5-9 overall.

Sept. 11: Lehi 4, Skyridge 1

The teams played tight through the initial period, but the visitors found the net once to take a 1-0 lead into the break.

The Pioneers scored another goal in the second half before the homestanding Falcons reduced the deficit by one when senior forward Mia Rosenvall hit the target to get her team back into the contest.

However, Lehi went on to tally two more goals late in the match to pull out the Region 3 victory.

Sept. 16: American Fork 2, Skyridge 2 (SO 7-8)

The Cavemen played strong at home in the first half, scoring twice to start with a 2-0 advantage. However, the Falcons responded with a great defensive effort after the break and held American Fork scoreless for the rest of regulation time and two extra periods.

In the meantime, junior midfielder Bentley Knight and senior defender Clair Jensen each netted goals to draw Skyridge even, but the Falcons were unable to create a game-winner by the end of the second overtime to bring on the shootout.

It was close all the way to the end, but American Fork was able to prevail by a single penalty kick.

Sept. 18: Skyridge 2, Corner Canyon 1 (2OT)

The Chargers got on the board first and owned a 1-0 lead going into halftime. The Falcons returned from the break with vigor and held them the rest of the way, adding an equalizer before regulation time ended to force another overtime.

Skyridge got goals from Jensen and junior forward Alexa Blood to lift the Falcons to the exciting upset victory with a golden goal in the second extra period.

The Falcons begin the second round of league play Tuesday (Sept. 23) at Lone Peak with a 3:30 p.m. start time. After a bye on Thursday, they will visit Lehi on Tuesday (Sept. 30) for a 7 p.m. kickoff.