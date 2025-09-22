Falcons claim No. 2 spots at UVU Cross Country Invitational

Megan Wallgren / Lehi Free Press

Both the Skyridge boys and girls cross country teams claimed second-place finishes at the UVU High School Cross Country Invitational on Friday (Sept. 19) at Lakeside Park in Orem.

They were runners-up to a strong American Fork squad that topped both the boys and girls divisions. In a small field of 10 teams, the AF boys took first with a low score of 29 points. The Falcons followed with 78 points.

With eight teams in the girls race, the Cavemen scored just 17 points followed by Skyridge with 76 points.

The Falcon boys showed depth and consistency with strong performances from both veteran and younger runners.

Junior standout Jack Grossen led the Skyridge boys, crossing the line third overall with a time of 15:29.09. He was followed by senior Ian Greene, 11th in 15:55.67, and fellow senior Noah Nelson, 15th in 16:07.03.

Advertisement

Sophomore Zane Taylor added a strong performance, finishing 20th in 16:19.44, while senior Greyson Spencer crossed 29th in 17:08.25. Rounding out the varsity squad were freshman Curtis Greene, who finished 31st in 17:14.85, and sophomore Gage Peterson with a 40th-place finish in 17:36.04.

Led by top-20 finishes from their scorers, the Falcon girls’ success was fueled by tight-pack running and a low-time spread.

Senior Clara Madsen led the team, finishing 12th overall with a time of 19:35.81. She was closely followed by sophomore Chloe Bodine, 14th in 19:40.46, and senior Rebecca Guymon, 15th in 19:53.34.

Sophomore Zoe Tanner ran 17th in 20:00.76, while freshman Abigail Finley added a strong performance in 18th with a 20:14.50. Closing out the varsity pack were seniors Emily Witt with a 22nd-place finish in 20:33.09, and Claire Wallgren in 23rd at 20:37.59.

Next up for the Skyridge squad is the TwiKnight Invitational on Sept. 26 in American Fork, where the teams will look to turn in strong performances as they build momentum heading into region and state competitions in October.