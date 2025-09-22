Pioneer girls soccer tops Falcons in league tilt

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi High School girls soccer team continued Region 3 play with a 1-2 record in the past couple of weeks, including a big win over Skyridge on the road.

Sept. 9: Lone Peak 2, Lehi 0

The teams competed toe-to-toe for 65 minutes on the home turf of the defending state champion Knights and neither was able to score during that stretch.

However, Lone Peak then cashed in on a bouncer in the box with 15 minutes left and then finished a spectacular shot from distance with two minutes remaining on the clock to get the win. Senior goalkeeper Madi Ogden took the loss between the pipes.

“It was a great battle for 65 minutes with both teams working hard and neither creating many chances,” said Coach Jonas Hartmann. “We had the biggest chance during that spell, but the keeper came up with a big save.

“After they scored, that forced us to push up a little more and they added a second goal when there was no chance for Madi on that one. The ladies have been playing really well in both region games so far but we just haven’t had the necessary luck that is sometimes needed,” the coach concluded.

Sept. 11: Lehi 4, Skyridge 1

After another tight first half, the Pioneers went to the break with a 1-0 advantage. Lehi scored again in the second half before the Falcons reduced the deficit by putting back a rebound off the crossbar. The Pioneers added two more scores in the final 15 minutes to ice the match.

Ogden collected the win in the net. Sophomore forward Lillie Watson got a goal off a give from junior defender Livi Schoenfeld. Junior midfielder Lexi Beaudin, sophomore midfielder Cali Ashton and senior midfielder Amarie Simmons each added another score unassisted.

“This was a fun game at Skyridge where it took us a little time to get used to grass again but once we settled in, I felt like we were in control of the game,” Hartmann said. “It was a game where we missed some big opportunities but also found the back on the net four times which I can’t be unhappy about.

“Our defense was solid led by Nora Evans (Sr.) today who had a tremendous game. It was great getting back to winning again and I hope it fuels and motivates us for next week,” the coach concluded

Sept. 18: American Fork 2, Lehi 1

On the road again, the Pioneers had a tough night against the Cavemen. “This was a rough game for us,” Hartmann said. “We played well in periods and created a bit more chances than AF but yet walked away with the loss today.

“We gave up a goal in the first half that was a bit unnecessary when we didn’t clear a ball,” the coach continued. Sophomore forward Lillie Watson then tied the score assisted by sophomore defender Afton Ellis.

“I felt like we were in control of the game at that time, but AF took advantage of some confusion on the sideline and while our players were sort of watching they scored the winning goal. We need to do better in those situations,” Hartmann said.

“We chased an equalizer and missed a couple of big chances until we finally scored to make it 2-2 but the linesman right by us said the ball had been out of play on the cross that led up to the goal,” he added. Ogden took the loss in the net.

The Pioneers will start the second round of the Region 3 schedule on Tuesday (Sept. 23) when they host Corner Canyon at 7 p.m. Lehi will visit Lone Peak on Thursday (Sept. 25) at 3:30 p.m.

The Pioneers are 8-6 overall and 1-3 in the league, tied for fifth place.