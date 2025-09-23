Falcon girls tennis second at region meet

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge High School girls tennis team entered the Region 3 tournament as the No. 2 seed and that’s how they finished by the narrowest of margins at Corner Canyon High School on Sept. 18 and 19.

The five-time defending state champion Falcons defeated No. 3 American Fork 4-3 in the second round. They played No. 1 Lone Peak for the tournament title, and the Knights pulled it out 4-3.

“During the season we split with American Fork, losing the first time 3-4 and wining the second match 4-3,” said Skyridge Coach Ben Armstrong. “It was a super close match and came down to the third set for the first doubles team as at that time it was 3-3.

“Skyridge came out 2-0 to start the third set and then got down 3-4 and ended up winning the next three games to take the third set 6-4,” the coach said.

“In the finals against Lone Peak, we played tough and there were several close matches,” Armstrong said. “Notable wins were at first singles, which we had won every time we played them this year, fourth singles and third doubles, who both had their first wins against them this season.”

In the semifinal round against the Cavemen, Falcon senior Andi Armstrong set the tone for her team by defeating Olivia Bishop 6-3, 6-3 in the No. 1 Singles match.

At Second Singles, American Fork’s Sophia Leavitt topped freshman Kiri Sperry 6-2, 6-1. In the No. 3 spot, Caveman Allie Jenkins prevailed 6-1, 6-3 over senior Lola Welker. Skyridge junior Addison Uffens outworked Alexis Denning to win the No. 4 Singles match 6-2, 6-1.

In the No. 1 Doubles bracket, the Falcon duo of junior Elizabeth Ludlow and senior Adelyn Peck posted a hard-fought 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 victory over Abby Jensen and Mariah Thomas.

The Second Doubles duo of junior Molly Jarvie and senior Launi Menke fell to the Caveman pair of Rylee Egbert and Demi Dalton 6-2, 6-2.

A team of freshmen took the court for Skyridge in the No. 3 Doubles bracket. Chloe Barker and Anabelle Rowley triumphed 6-3, 6-4 over Halie Andrews and Bentley Christensen.

In the exciting final against the Knights, the Falcons earned their three victories with some Herculean efforts. Armstrong handled Alexis Peterson 6-2, 6-7 (7-9), 6-2 to capture the gold medal and title in the First Singles bracket.

At No. 4 Singles, a lineup change brought Welker to the court in that spot and she outlasted Lily Goodwin 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 to notch another win for Skyridge.

Barker and Rowley also lost their first set at No. 3 Doubles but fought their way back to overcome Ainsley Diederich and Brinley Santiago 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7-5).

The bracket reveal for the 6A state tournament is scheduled for Thursday (Sept. 25). The first round will be played Saturday (Sept. 27) and the final four rounds will be played at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City next week on Oct. 2 and 4.