Lehi boy’s wish brings hope after a year of battles

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

For the Mecham family of Lehi, the past year has been marked by both heartache and hope. Ten-year-old Joey Mecham has faced cancer head-on, enduring grueling treatments, difficult hospital stays, and days marked more by worry than joy. But thanks to Make-A-Wish Utah, Joey and his family now have something magical to look forward to: a Disney Cruise, set for November 17.

Last October, just two days after Joey’s baby brother was born, his parents noticed something was wrong. Joey’s father, Brett, recalled. “We came home from the hospital two days later and said hi to the kids, but Joey was a sickly yellow. We went to the hospital, had a surgery, and then a week later, found out that he had Rhabdomyosarcoma cancer.”

Doctors moved quickly, beginning treatment almost immediately. In total, Joey has endured 42 weeks of chemotherapy and six weeks of daily radiation.

“It felt like more than six weeks,” Joey said quietly. “It felt forever.”

Despite the exhausting treatment schedule, Joey has faced cancer with remarkable optimism. “Joey’s always been so optimistic,” Brett said. “Even in the hardest moments, he’s been able to look forward.”

For Joey’s mother, Katie, the year has been marked by emotional highs and lows. “The Make-A-Wish has been the only thing to look forward to,” she said. “Really, we haven’t had anything to look forward to all year. It’s been an emotional rollercoaster. Every day on our calendar, it’s just, like, anxiety. You go between anxiety and happiness and everything in between.”

Cancer hasn’t just taken a toll on Joey; it has also weighed on his siblings. “The Make-A-Wish cruise gave a lot of hope to not just Joey, but to all of us, too,” Brett said. “Everyone in the family, because cancer takes just as big a toll on Joey’s other siblings as it does him.”

The family is preparing for Joey’s end-of-treatment scans next week, followed by his bell-ringing ceremony, a milestone moment for cancer patients finishing treatment. Still, the emotions are complicated.

“As parents, even as Joey, we know a lot about cancer now,” Brett said. “We know it can come back. So while we’re celebrating the end of treatment, it’s complicated. With Make-A-Wish, there are no complicated feelings. It’s just magic and joy.”

Shortly after Joey’s diagnosis, Make-A-Wish Utah contacted the family. Joey was invited to the organization’s “Wishing Room,” a space designed to evoke the feeling of stepping into a fairytale.

“The coolest part was probably the wishing room,” Joey said with a smile. “It had a waterfall coming down from the wall. I got a key to get into the wishing room and get to take my brothers and sisters back. Only wish kids got keys. That was pretty magical.”

Inside the wishing room, Joey placed his three wishes into the “wish machine.” His number-one choice: a Disney Cruise.

“We ask wish kids to come up with two to three different wish ideas,” explained Mae Caine of Make-A-Wish Utah. “The Wishing Wizard does everything in his power to grant number one. Joey’s wish was to go on a Disney Cruise.”

But before the cruise became official, Joey received a surprise. Thanks to Make-A-Wish Utah’s partnership with Jet Dental and its annual Celebrity Golf Tournament, Joey’s wish was revealed in a very special way.

“One of our board members, Jeff Smith, puts on an annual golf tournament with sports celebrities, mostly from BYU and sometimes from the University of Utah,” Caine said. “Every year, we like to find a wish kiddo who likes sports, specifically BYU sports. When we heard about Joey, we thought he would be a great fit. The sports celebrities were able to tell Joey that his wish was officially coming true. That day, Joey was a celebrity, too.”

At the tournament, Joey was introduced and celebrated by players and fans alike. “Everyone who came by wanted to hear more about Joey and his wish,” Mae said. “We’re really grateful for our partners who not only provide donations, but also create these special moments.”

Jeff Smith went above and beyond for Joey. After learning that the family couldn’t afford tickets to a BYU game this year, he stepped in to help.

“Jeff was so good to us,” Brett said. “He came up afterward and asked if we were going to a game this year. We told him the tickets were a little too much. He said, ‘Nope, we’re getting you to a game.’” That spirit of generosity reflects what Joey’s parents have come to see as everyday heroism.

“Sometimes we think we have to have the capacity to grant wishes, or bring something over,” Brett said. “But sometimes we just need to be a neighbor. To show up empty-handed, even when you don’t know what to say, that means a lot. Those people who showed up anyway, that was very needed.”

Joey is counting down the days until November 17, when he and his family will board the Disney Cruise. His excitement is contagious as he talks about dolphins, Marvel trivia, and the chance to experience something truly magical.

“All he’s ever wanted to do is go on another cruise and maybe see more animals,” Brett said.

For Joey, the wish represents more than just a vacation. It’s a reminder that even after a long, painful year, there are still things worth celebrating.

For Make-A-Wish Utah, Joey’s story is just one example of the hope they strive to provide. “A lot of people think Make-A-Wish serves only terminally ill children, but that’s not the case,” Mae explained. “Our goal as Make-A-Wish Utah is to one day not have any wishes to grant. But in the meantime, we want to grant every single wish for kids in Utah who qualify. You wouldn’t wish this journey on anyone. It’s not glamorous. But we’re here to provide hope.”

Hope is something Joey and his family cling to tightly as they move into the next stage of his journey. “For Joey’s wish, there’s no complicated feelings,” Brett said. “It’s just magic. That’s the special thing about it.”

