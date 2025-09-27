Skyridge football falls to Corner Canyon

Jennifer Thomas / Lehi Free Press

Despite a gritty effort, the Skyridge football team could not overcome Corner Canyon’s explosive run game and suffered a 49-14 loss in a pivotal Region 3 game.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Falcons refocused to get on the board early in the second quarter when senior quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne plunged into the endzone on a 12-yard run to tie up the score.

“I thought we came out in the first drive and moved the ball well with an opportunity to put the ball in the endzone but unfortunately had a turnover,” said Skyridge head Coach Justin Hemm.

“Defense did a great job of getting the ball back. It was tough for us to give the ball away at that point but we responded with energy and made it a 7-7 ball game,” he continued.

The Chargers dominated the rest of the first half, boarding 28 more points on a 34-yard touchdown pass and running back Jackson Carruth punching in two scores on the ground.

Corner Canyon’s defense stifled the Falcons throughout the entire game, but the Falcons managed a late touchdown in the fourth quarter with sophomore quarterback Jagger Fountaine hitting sophomore running back Beckham Bennett for a four-yard score.

The Skyridge offense suffered miscues and could not recover from the mistake-filled play. Sweetwyne threw two interceptions that proved costly for the Falcons and their carelessness with the ball added to their woes.

“Kaneal handled himself well and made some great plays tonight. There are some plays he would like to take back, but really that is any football game,” said Hemm. Senior wide receiver Davis Fyans had a nice night with five catches for 123 yards.

The Falcon defense gave a full effort but were constantly handed short fields to defend. Senior players Griffin Kunz, Harvie Moeai, Braylon Sidwell and Briggs Parker proved valuable in Skyridge’s defensive game.

“Defense did a good job rallying and keeping things in front. Overall, the boys battled through every challenge,” said Hemm.

Adding to their misery, Skyridge suffered key injuries during the game. Senior receiver Hunter Sheffield endured an upper body hit while Sweetwyne and senior running back Lincoln Tahi were taken out of the game for the entire second half due to injuries.

A fresh wave of energy from the JV players produced a standout performance, signaling a bright future for the Falcons.

The Falcons’ resolve held firm, and their discipline endured as they battled to the finish.

“The boys fought through and played to the end. Ultimately, it was their execution across the board that made a difference in the game tonight,” said Hemm. “There are a lot of things throughout the game we could have done better as a team tonight, but these kinds of situations allow us to learn.

“We will get the film, study and continue to grow as a team.” The Falcons will take time to assess injuries and prepare for their next tough Region 3 matchup.

Skyridge will travel to Lone Peak on Thursday (Oct. 2) to take on the Knights. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.