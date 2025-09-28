Lehi Arts Council presents the thrilling and iconic whodunit, “The Mousetrap”

The Lehi Arts Council invites you to experience Agatha Christie’s masterpiece of suspense, “The Mousetrap.” This legendary production, known as the longest-running play in history, masterfully builds suspense with a clever blend of psychological intrigue and wit. Prepare to be immersed in the story of strangers trapped by a snowstorm and uncover the secrets that lead to its world-famous, shocking conclusion.

“The Mousetrap” is directed by Denise Gull and Kassidy Rackham, a mother-daughter duo who love working together and are passionate about theater.

“We always joke that we are basically the same person. We say things at the same time, in the same tone,” said Rackham. “We just work really well together and have the same vision for the end result.”

The stellar cast includes Sarah Wilkins, Preston Ochesenhirt, Riley Kinsey, Brittney Miramontes, John Newall, AJ Rino, Robert Bahr and Charles Damon Hudson.

“The cast has done a wonderful job of bringing it all to life. They work so well together, they are willing to take direction, and they all have such good instincts,” said Gull.

During this gripping production, tensions rise as secrets unravel and suspicions mount, culminating in a shocking twist that has kept audiences guessing for decades.

The cast has been rehearsing since Aug. 6 to bring this immersive mystery to life. “The cast has been giving us their all since the first rehearsal,” said Gull.

“The Mousetrap” runs from Oct. 3 to 18, with shows on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. – Sat. evenings at the Lehi Arts Center located at 685 N Center St., Lehi. Tickets can be purchased at https://boxoffice.adventuretix.com/lehicityarts/events.

“My hope is that everyone who comes and sees the production can escape the craziness of the world for an evening, be swept back to a different era, join us for this ride and just sit back and watch a wonderful group of people do something that makes us all so happy and is our passion. That’s what theater is for,” said Rackham.