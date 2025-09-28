Lehi Luminary: Jeana Christofferson and the joy of making and keeping connections

I picked up the phone to hear a familiar voice inviting me to come to her home. Jeana Christofferson, a long-time friend, compatriot, children’s advocate, and innovator, wanted me to see her garden. I was very excited about the invitation.

I left her Lehi home with two beautiful arrangements in hand and a promise to come back. Jeana has long been one of those individuals who value family, friends, and life in general. She said, “I believe it is important for me to make connections and keep them in any way I can.”

As a young mother, Jeana would reach out to members of her neighborhood with cards, goodies, notes, and especially her handmade Disney cakes. “I loved to see the excitement on children’s faces when they saw one of my cakes,” she explains. Our family was the lucky recipient of one of her artistic wonders. She said she continues to make the fanciful cakes for family and close friends.

Over 20 years ago, Jeana was hired as the Media Specialist at Freedom Elementary School. Her reputation as the consummate “library lady” spread quickly. Her ability to connect with the children was remarkable. Visitors to her library during “Book Week” saw joy in her demeanor as she greeted each child by name as they entered. “I have just the book for you,” she said to a young fifth-grade boy. He grinned from ear to ear as she led him to the section of fantasy graphic novels. She not only knew all the students’ names but also their reading preferences.

One of her favorite activities was reading time with the children. Jeana said, “It was so fun to see the kids connect with a story. You could see it in their countenances when they ‘got it.’” It is essential for children to love reading, and it is my responsibility to help them on this journey.”

The media center was always the focal point for visitors to the school. Jeana’s creative touch brought “ooohs and aaahs” from patrons and kids alike.

Her colleagues at Freedom Elementary lavishly praised Jeana. Whitney Schoenfeld, a colleague and teacher, said, “Jeana became our ‘reading grandma.’”

“She knew all of our students by name. She knew of their hobbies and extracurricular activities, and showed a genuine interest in their lives. She helped our kids love books because she loved books, but more importantly, she loved our kids. She is always looking for ways to form connections and lasting relationships with others.” This sentiment reflects just one of many accolades expressed by teachers and administrators at Freedom Elementary School.

Jeana retired and is now lavishing her friends and neighbors with beautiful bouquets of her homegrown flowers.