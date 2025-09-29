Falcon boys golf finishes fifth in Region 3

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge boys golf team finished fifth in the last two league events of the regular season as well as at the Region 3 tournament and ended up in fifth place for the year in the league.

The Falcons earned a team combined score of 311 on Sept. 22 at Fox Hollow Golf Club in American Fork. Corner Canyon was the winner at 270 followed by Lone Peak at 271, American Fork at 291 and Lehi at 296.

Senior Murphy Dunn posted the low score of 75 for Skyridge on this occasion. Senior Drew Kimball was right behind him with a 76. Sophomore Ty Christofferson carded a 79 and Dylan Hymas came in at 81 to complete the combined team tally.

Junior Tanner Porter and sophomore Landon Makin tied at 82 strokes and Bridger Warr posted a 90. Sophomore Klive Fuhriman withdrew from the competition.

On Sept. 25 at Sleepy Ridge Golf Course in Orem, the Cavemen shot their best round of the year to tie with the Chargers at 279. The Knights followed with 281, the Pioneers combined for 297 and the Falcons rounded out the field with a 317.

Dunn again led the team, this time with a round of 77 strokes. Makin was next in with a 79, followed by Porter at 80 and Kimball at 81 for the counted scores.

Skyridge’s other participants for the day included Christofferson at 82 strokes, Warr with 83, and Hymas tied with sophomore Hayes Mauss at 84.

Back at Sleepy Ridge today (Sept. 29) for the league tournament, the Falcons shaved 13 strokes from their previous team score to finish with a 304.

Lone Peak was the winner with a 279, followed by Corner Canyon at 281, American Fork at 293 and Lehi at 301.

Makin shot the best round of the day for Skyridge, carding a 71 (-1), eight strokes better than his previous round. Mauss improved by the same amount to turn in a 76. Dunn at 77 and Kimball at 80 completed the scoring tally.

Porter was right behind them with an 81, while Christofferson had an 83, Hymas an 84 and Warr with an 85.

The 6A boys golf state championship tournament is Oct. 6-7 at Sleepy Ridge.