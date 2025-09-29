Local harriers compete well at TwiKnight Invitational; Pioneer earns gold

Megan Wallgren / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi and Skyridge cross country teams faced top competition from across Utah at the Lone Peak–hosted TwiKnight Invitational on Friday (Sept. 26) at Art and Mary Dye Park in American Fork.

Both schools used the meet as a valuable tune-up before the upcoming Region 3 championships on Oct. 14 at the same course.

In the boys division, the Pioneers turned in an impressive fourth-place ranking out of 31 teams with 120 points. Senior Miles Braithwaite led the way, taking gold medalist honors with a mark of 15:06.47.

He was followed by fellow senior Jameson Lowry in 15th place at 15:38.39, while sophomore Brayden Barlow (29th, 15:59.55) and Owen McMullin (31st, 16:00.86) also finished well.

Sophomore Milo Amakasu rounded out the top five in 44th with a time of 16:13.62. The Lehi scoring five averaged 15:47.8, with just a 1:07 spread between their first and fifth runners.

The Falcons also performed well in the boys race, securing ninth overall with 268 points. Junior Jack Grossen paced Skyridge with a 14th-place finish at 15:37.96, just ahead of senior teammate Ian Greene, who crossed in 20th at 15:44.

Sophomore Zane Taylor (56th, 16:20.83), senior Noah Nelson (81st, 16:42.32), and sophomore Landon Carter (97th, 17:05.56) rounded out the scoring five. Skyridge posted a 16:18.2 average time with a 1:27 spread from the first to the fifth runners.

On the girls side, Lehi placed ninth of 24 teams with 266 points. Sophomore Laney Martin led the squad in 27th place at 19:07.32, closely followed by sophomore teammate Kaitlyn Liston in 35th with a time of 19:20.97.

Junior Remy McAdams finished 44th in 19:33.81, while sophomore Maggie Peterson (74th, 20:26.66) and junior Avie McAdams (86th, 20:43.28) completed the scoring five. Lehi averaged 19:50.4, with a 1:35 spread between its top five.

Skyridge finished 12th in the girls race with 310 points. Senior Clara Madsen was the top Falcon, placing 33rd with a time of 19:19.06.

She was followed by sophomore Chloe Bodine (63rd, 19:58.26), sophomore Zoe Tanner (68th, 20:16.34), senior Rebecca Guymon (71st, 20:20.95), and sophomore Jane Hawkins (75th, 20:27.57). Skyridge’s scoring five averaged 20:04.4 with a 1:08 spread, one of the tighter team packs in the field.

Lone Peak’s girls dominated the meet with just 41 points, while Westlake’s boys captured first with 76 points.

With both Lehi and Skyridge runners posting fast times and demonstrating strong depth, both teams appear poised for success heading into region competition.