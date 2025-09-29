Rotating vintage market opens on Lehi Main

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

Lexy Louise has made a splash in the vintage and thrift scene. For the last few years, the storefront on 130 W. Main Street has welcomed fans of vintage clothes through its doors. This week, Lexy Louise kicked off their Faire Day market with unique vendors.

Faire Day will be the future of Lexy Louise, allowing for a more diverse shopping experience. Lexy Granthem, owner of the store, wants to allow other vendors the chance to share their vintage finds with the Utah community.

“I opened my store two years ago,” Granthem said. “I’ve been wanting to have vendors come in and I was really inspired by other stores that do weekly rotating markets. But there is nothing just for vintage.”

Granthem found vendors from all over Utah, mainly based in Provo and Salt Lake City. Faire Day allows for over twenty different vendors to fill their three-foot booths with a variety of vintage items. Handmade sweaters, re-purposed jeans, fur-covered trench coats and unique art prints filled the racks on Saturday morning.

The store was filled with shoppers of all ages looking for their next vintage finds. In a world filled with fast fashion and constantly rotating trends, Faire Day is a chance for people to shop sustainably, locally and bring a vintage flair to their wardrobe.

“At Faire Day, our mission is simple: make it easier than ever for creatives and curators to share their work with the world,” the Faire Day website shared. “Whether you’re a seasoned vintage seller, a passionate maker, or someone clearing out your most loved treasures, our shop gives your pieces a chance to shine in a beautiful, high-traffic space without the time and hassle of selling them yourself. We believe in community over competition, sustainability over fast fashion, and supporting small businesses every single day.”

Another benefit of Faire Day is that vendors can constantly sell items without having an employee at a booth. With a risk-free guarantee for first-time sellers, Faire Day tries to ensure that the store is filled with new items from a variety of vendors every week.

The Faire Day website explains, “Faire Day offers a simple promise: if you don’t make back your booth fee in sales, we’ll refund it. No hidden conditions or complicated rules. Just our way of making sure you can try selling with us without financialrisk. We’re confident in our space, our customers, and our community-and we want you to feel confident too.”

Now, Lexy Louise will be open Tuesday-Friday, 12-6 p.m. andSaturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The lengthened hours ensure that all buyers can visit the store at a convenient time.

“I want this to be a hub for all the vintage people. There have been a lot of handmade vendors that I’m excited about,” Granthem said.

For those who can’t make it to the Main Street store, Faire Day will also be updating its Instagram weekly with some favorite highlights.

Vendors are encouraged to book a booth with Faire Day and try it for the week. For more information about Faire Day or to book a booth, visit www.fairedaymarket.com.