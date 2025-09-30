Falcon girls volleyball remains undefeated

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The top-ranked Skyridge girls volleyball team now owns a 17-0 mark coming into this week and is 4-0 in Region 3 after winning two more league contests over perennial power Lone Peak and cross-town rival Lehi.

Sept. 23: Skyridge 3, Lone Peak 1

The Falcons had one hiccup against the five-time defending state champion Knights, but it didn’t threaten their overall dominance in the match.

The first set was the closest of the evening, but Skyridge prevailed 25-22 and then went on to win the second game comfortably 25-17.

The visitors rallied in the third set and earned the most lopsided win with a 25-14 mark, but the Falcons roared right back and closed out this important victory 25-16.

Senior opposite Hadyn Smith led the attack with 15 kills, while senior outside hitter Kylie Buttars tallied 14 kills, two aces, three block-assists and 31 serve-receives.

Sophomore outside hitter Sienna Kuresa added nine kills with 23 serve-receives. Senior middle blocker Lily Lundberg made five kills and five block-assists.

Junior libero Estelle Slaney made a team-high 22 digs to go with 14 serve-receives. Senior setter Lily Grant contributed 42 assists.

Sept. 25: Skyridge 3, Lehi 0

The Falcons doubled up the Pioneers in the first two sets 25-12, 25-12. Lehi challenged in the third game but Skyridge was able to close out the match victory at home with a 25-21 result in the final set for the sweep.

Buttars registered 10 each in kills and serve-receives. Smith had seven kills, Kuresa made six kills with 19 serve-receives and senior opposite Prestley Stevens had five.

Slaney served four aces and made the most digs with 18. Grant provided three aces and 19 assists. Senior setter Keira Bassett added 10 digs and 10 assists.

The second round of Region 3 play starts on Tuesday (Sept. 30) at American Fork and continues Thursday (Oct. 2) when the Falcons welcome No. 2 Corner Canyon. Varsity matches begin about 6:30 p.m.