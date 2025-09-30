Healing in the wake: Utah college students navigate trauma and recovery

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

A majority of students in the U.S. report experiencing anxiety and fear over the potential for a school shooting, according to multiple studies and surveys. This includes students with direct exposure to gun violence as well as those who are affected by media coverage and the perception of a constant threat.

“In 2018, more than half of US students reported feeling somewhat or very worried about the possibility of a shooting happening at their school,” according to Pew Research Center.

“I have been thinking about the prevalence of school/mass shootings and violence, and it’s honestly become something I worry about in the back of my mind more frequently,” said Dagny Ball, law student at Brigham Young University (BYU) Law School.

The recent shooting incident at Utah Valley University has shaken our community, leaving many to cope with deep fear and anxiety. Targeting places of safety, such as schools and religious sites, with gun violence is a significant contributor to mental distress and worry on an individual and societal level.

“A nationally representative survey found that adolescents and young adults in the U.S. worry about school shootings and nearly six in ten report that they ‘have recently thought about what would happen if a person with a gun entered’ their school or a school nearby,” according to the NIH National Center for Biotechnology Information.

“There was a shooting at our neighboring university 10 minutes away and an active shooter who had not yet been apprehended, but everyone was expected to go to class as normal. BYU did not communicate any information for hours,” said Ball. “A girl in my class cried the entire two hours. This was not a normal experience and should not be treated as one.”

Ball continued, “I have felt very anxious and afraid particularly on the day of the incident. I honestly could not believe something so horrible happened so close and it was really scary.”

Caitlin Thomas—a graduate of Lehi High School and Miss Lehi 2015- is a mental health counselor for Serenity Recovery and Wellness. She spent her year of service as Miss Lehi promoting greater mental health awareness and suicide prevention initiatives, and now it has become her profession. She feels that gun violence contributes to widespread psychological distress, including significant fear and anxiety experienced by many within our communities.

“Fear and anxiety surrounding gun violence have been on the minds of Utahns for quite some time now. However, recent events have acted as a catalyst for those anxious fears. There’s no doubt that something of this magnitude happening near your home adds a new layer of complexity to the fears,” said Thomas.

Kaden Gardner, a Lehi resident and student at Utah Valley University (UVU), witnessed the act of gun violence that took place on campus, which he describes as feeling surreal, terrifying, and confusing.

“It has taken me time to process what I saw at UVU. I’ve felt disappointed that people let their differences lead to violence. I’m so sad that this happened, especially in the state and community I love so much,” said Kaden Gardner, Lehi resident and student at UVU.

Supporting individuals who are grappling with fear and struggle post-trauma is vital because it fosters a sense of safety, reduces isolation, promotes resilience, and helps prevent long-term mental health concerns.

According to the Jed Foundation, a national non-profit organization that aims to build a mental health safety net for young people, states that “Connecting with people is one of the best things you can do to cope with safety threats in your community. Connecting in person is one of the best things you can do for your mental health, but texting or sending direct messages is another way to support each other if you can’t be together.” The Jed Foundation also encourages people to “reach out to friends and family or a trusted teacher, coach, or school counselor. Talking about your fears with someone you trust can help them feel less frightening than they do in your head.”

“The best way to cope after a traumatic incident is to stay connected to your support system and seek professional help. In times of fear and sorrow, we need more of each other, not less. We need more conversations, not less,” said Thomas.

People respond to trauma with a range of physical and emotional reactions, including the “fight, flight, freeze, or fawn” responses to immediate threats, and later feelings of anger, numbness, fear, or confusion.

“Each person is going to respond to a catastrophic event differently. For those in attendance, some may find the shooting to be traumatic, and others may not. There’s no absolute event that will always lead to trauma. The recipe is complicated and individual. We must be careful to automatically label something as ‘trauma’ for someone before they have had the chance to process the experience themselves,” said Thomas.

“However, for those experiencing trauma or intense fear, it can be common to experience flashbacks, racing thoughts, and trouble sleeping,” added Thomas.

Anxiety and worry were evident for Helen Gardner when she received a call from her son, Kaden, who was at UVU during the Charlie Kirk assassination.

“I was initially terrified, I never thought I would receive a phone call from my son telling me they had witnessed a shooting and that they were so close in proximity,” said Helen Gardner. “I’ll never forget him walking into the house and just hugging me. I felt immensely grateful and humbled knowing that there are so many tragedies around the world in which parents are unable to do that, and my heart goes out to them.”

Staying away from stressful content can help alleviate the fear and anxiety that surrounds a threat to safety. “It’s a good choice to avoid constant exposure to stressful news,” wrote the Jed Foundation.

These tactics can help:

Temporarily delete apps that may contain disturbing content, such as those without reliable information, like social media.

Pause notifications from these apps.

Block harmful content from your social feeds. Some social media apps allow you to do this in settings.

Restrict, mute, or unfollow for a period of time friends who share this kind of content.

If screens help give your mind a break from stress and worries, consider choosing apps that foster a sense of connection with others or provide uplifting or peaceful content.

Family, friends, and community members can help support those who are feeling anxiety or those who are processing trauma by creating a safe space for the person to express their feelings without fear and criticism. Normalize and validate their feelings. “This doesn’t mean that you’re normalizing the bad thing that happened, but instead you’re affirming that their response to it is understandable,” as quoted on the Colorado.edu health website.

Thomas said, “Hold space and be with them as much as possible. Also, be sure to take care of yourself as well. We cannot give if we ourselves are running on emotional fumes. So, stick together and remember that it’s ok not to know what to say. It’s more than enough to say, ‘I don’t know what to say right now, I am just glad you told me. I am here for you.’”

“I feel like we’ve been forced to move on from the act of violence at UVU, for better or for worse. Being on campus at BYU feels slightly more relaxed now, but the emotions are still there in some ways,” said Ball. “Some of my professors acknowledged the shooting in class and held discussions, which helped.”

Parents can help children feel safe by reassuring them that they are secure and that adults are working to keep them protected. This involves acknowledging their fears without dismissing them and engaging in open and healthy discussions. “Encouraging children to use their voices if they feel unsafe or if they have worries is important,” said Thomas.

A community can heal after a traumatic event by rebuilding connections through mutual aid and support groups as well as fostering a trauma-informed environment that prioritizes safety and trust. Additionally, access to professional resources, such as mental health services, will empower individuals to heal and recover.

“We heal in community. Be gentle with yourself and your loved ones,” said Thomas.

Student Health Services at UVU provides assessment and treatment for a variety of mental health concerns. They also offer therapy in various formats, including individual therapy, group therapy, and couples therapy. Initial appointments can be scheduled through the website’s digital portal. Additional information can be found at https://www.uvu.edu/studenthealth/

“If you were at the event and are having a hard time turning off the fear in your mind, there is help. Please do not hesitate to reach out,” said Thomas.

“Upon my return to the UVU campus after the incident, I felt fortunate to have professors and staff in my department who offered an immense amount of support and caution. Mental health resources were offered on campus and remain available weeks after the incident,” said Shelby Allgaier, Lehi resident and UVU student.

“If worry begins to interrupt your daily functioning or ability to live life regularly, seek help immediately,” said Thomas.

“I had a wonderful opportunity to walk around the UVU campus with Kaden a couple of days after the shooting, and it was very healing for me,” said Helen Gardner.

“I understand why it is difficult for many to return to UVU,” said Gardner. “This experience has increased my appreciation for having trust in God and His plan in my life. I have felt strengthened as I’ve prayed for peace, and I pray for everyone that has been impacted.”

Gardner added, “Now is the time for the community to come together and love and support each other. We need to work together to move forward and learn from what took place.”

If you or someone you know is struggling to cope with recent events, please reach out for professional help. You can find an experienced therapist or counselor through your health insurance portal, or on the Psychology Today website at www.psychologytoday.com/us/therapists/utah

If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org to chat online. 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline connects you with a trained crisis counselor or the Safe UT app. Dial 911 in life-threatening situations.