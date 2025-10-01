Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

The public is invited to attend the Thomas Austin Home Historical Marker Unveiling tonight at 6 p.m. at 427 E. 500 North.

Owners Wes and Geraldine Dalley will unveil the marker along with their family. The home is a fine example of Victorian architecture in Utah. Thomas Austin, a successful Lehi sheep and cattle rancher, built the home in 1901 for $4,000.

The Austin House collector pin will be available at the unveiling for $8 or online at lehihistory.org.

The marker will be the 14th of 36 markers to be installed over the next three years through the Lehi Historical Marker Program.

The next historical marker unveiling will be the “Flood of 1983” on Oct. 23, at 6 p.m., at 89 W. 500 North. When warm spring temperatures unleashed a torrent of mountain runoff through Dry Creek, this low-lying area was among the hardest hit. The community united in a remarkable display of teamwork to save many homes.

The Lehi Historical Marker Program was founded in 2022 when the Lehi Historical Society won funding through a generous donation and continued support from the John David and Danaca Hadfield family of HADCO Construction and a Lehi City PARC grant. For more information visit lehihistory.org or contact the historical society at 801-768-1570.