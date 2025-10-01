LFP hosts donation drive for Ronald McDonald Family Room at Primary Children’s Hospital

April Slaughter | Lehi Free Press

When a child is in the hospital, parents often spend long days and longer nights balancing fear, logistics and the simple need to rest. Inside Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital’s Miller Family Campus in Lehi, the Ronald McDonald Family Room provides a practical lifeline: a home-like space steps from the bedside where families can eat, shower, do laundry and relax without leaving the hospital.

Located on the third floor, the Lehi Family Room is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Families will find four private overnight guest rooms (scheduled through unit social workers), a stocked kitchen and dining area, a living room, and quiet spaces, plus laundry and guest computers. Patrons may take naps from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in a private room and all amenities are complimentary. To access the Family Room, families must obtain a security badge at the hospital’s security desk, where staff and volunteers are available to answer questions and offer tours.

“We believe when a child is receiving treatment, it is imperative to care for and support their family in all the ways we are able,” said Zoey, Guest Services Coordinator for the Ronald McDonald Family Room at Primary Children’s Lehi.

The Lehi space is part of a broader network of Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) programs serving pediatric families across the Intermountain West. In 2024 alone, RMHC of the Intermountain Area reported 116,609 Family Room visits and 27,585 overnight stays, translating into an estimated $9.2 million in savings for families who didn’t have to shoulder hotel, food and travel costs while their children received care.

RMHC opened the Lehi Family Room in 2024 to meet growing needs in Utah County. The 3,200-plus-square-foot space was designed to serve thousands of families each year with private restrooms, essential amenities, and communal areas making it easier to stay close to a hospitalized child.

Parents and caregivers heal better when their basic needs are met. Family Rooms are intentionally placed inside hospitals so caregivers can regroup without missing critical moments of their child’s care. A quick shower or hot meal can be the reset that helps a parent be fully present for a procedure, ask better questions on rounds, or comfort a frightened child — outcomes that hospital partners value because they support family-centered healing.

Beyond the Lehi campus, RMHC programs in the Intermountain Area served 15,409 pediatric patient families in 2024. They provided more than 76,000 meals, thanks in large part to the efforts of volunteers and community donors. Families describe the rooms as a “quiet retreat” from the beeping and bustle of medical units — a place to sit together, eat a genuine meal, and gather strength for whatever comes next.

“The families are incredibly grateful for a quiet and supportive place to go without leaving the hospital,” Zoey said.

The Lehi Family Room combines small comforts with practical help:

-Four overnight sleep rooms for short-term stays, scheduled by hospital social workers.

– Kitchen and dining areas stocked with quick-to-make meals and snacks.

– Laundry and showers with toiletries on hand.

– Comfortable living spaces and quiet rooms to make calls or meet with staff.

– Guest computers with printer and fax access.

Community support keeps the doors open, and the shelves stocked. RMHC of the Intermountain Area welcomes in-kind donations of new, unopened items that directly offset operating costs and support families on a day-to-day basis. High-need items frequently include individually packaged snacks, breakfast cereals, paper towels and sanitizing wipes; disposable gloves (both latex and non-latex); travel-size toiletries; juice boxes and bottled water; quick freezer meals; and to-go containers for staff-prepared meals. Gift cards (from Smith’s, Costco, or general use) help staff quickly fill gaps. A complete wish list of needed donation items can be found online at this link: Lehi In-Kind Wishlist (All donated items must be new for the health and safety of families.)

To make giving easy, the Lehi Free Press will collect community donations for the Ronald McDonald Family Room at Primary Children’s in Lehi through October 31, 2025. Items may be dropped from Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Lehi Free Press office, located at 29 N. 100 W., Lehi, UT 84043. [The Lehi Free Press staff will compile and deliver all donations to RMHC; please ensure items are new and unopened.]

If you prefer to give directly, monetary gifts are also accepted and help cover high-priority needs throughout the year. You can also support the meal program by organizing a small group to plan, purchase, and serve meals to families at the House or at a Family Room; volunteers are also needed to greet guests and keep the space running smoothly.

When a child is sick, families shouldn’t have to choose between being present and meeting basic needs. The Ronald McDonald Family Room inside Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi keeps families close, rested, and supported—one clean load of laundry, hot meals and quiet nap at a time. It’s practical love that our community can sustain together.