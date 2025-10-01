Pioneer boys golf ends up 4th in rugged league

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

After playing the final two regular-season matches and the Region 3 tournament in a single week, the Lehi boys golf team wrapped up league play in fourth place with a team stroke average of 298.55.

In the region individual medalist race, Pioneer freshman Crue Harward finished third and freshman Jordan Ofahengaue placed eighth.

At Fox Hollow Golf Club in American Fork on Sept. 22, Corner Canyon won the round with a combined team score of 270. Lone Peak was second at 271, followed by American Fork at 291, Lehi at 296 and Skyridge at 311.

Ofahengaue tied for second place with two other golfers in the individual standings with a score of 66 strokes (-6). Harward tied with two other players at 67 (-5).

Sophomore Owen Combs was next in at 81 and the final team-counted score was an 82, tallied by both sophomore Brodyn Pace and senior Makay Mendenhall.

Sophomore Carson Priest at 85, junior Zane Haehl at 87 and junior Bode Smith with a 90 completed the list of the event’s participants for the Pioneers.

On Sept. 25 at Sleepy Ridge Golf Course in Orem, the Cavemen shot their best round of the year to tie with the Chargers for first place at 279. The Knights were third at 281, while Lehi combined for 297 and Skyridge posted a 317.

Harward carded a 71 (-1) to lead the Pioneers on this day and finished in eighth place overall. Ofahengaue shot an even-par 72, with the other counted scores coming from Mendenhall at 75 and Haehl with a 79 for his first sub-80 round in any tournament.

Lehi’s other entrants included Pace and Priest tied at 83, while junior Van Ingram shot an 84 and Combs posted an 85.

At Sleepy Ridge again for the Region 3 tournament on Monday (Sept. 29), Lone Peak edged Corner Canyon 279-281. American Fork was third at 293, followed by the Pioneers at 301 and the Falcons at 304.

Harward improved his score from the previous round and turned in a 69 (-3), which tied for second place with two other golfers. Ofahengaue was next in for Lehi at 74, while Mendenhall and Haehl tied at 79 to round out the counted scores.

The rest of the Pioneer participants included Priest and Pace tying at 81, plus Combs with an 85 and Ingram at 87.

Sophomore D’Adiddas Notoa was unavailable for these events due to medical issues.

The 6A boys golf state championship tournament is Oct. 6-7 at Sleepy Ridge.