Former Lehi teammates meet on college gridiron

Pre-game handshake turns into heartwarming act of kindness

Pioneer football comes up just short in Homecoming heartbreaker

Pioneer boys golf ends up 4th in rugged league

Pioneer girls volleyball drops three in league

Falcon girls volleyball remains undefeated

Falcon boys golf finishes fifth in Region 3

Local harriers compete well at TwiKnight Invitational; Pioneer earns gold

Skyridge football falls to Corner Canyon

Pioneer girls tennis moves up at region meet

Published

5 minutes ago

on

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

A pair of former Lehi state-champion teammates found themselves on opposite sides of the line during Saturday’s college football game between Colorado State and Washington State universities.

Ram redshirt sophomore quarterback Jackson Brousseau, who led the Pioneers to back-to-back 5A titles, got his first start at quarterback for CSU in this game after substituting in the previous week to engineer a comeback effort against UTSA.

Brousseau had two drives for CSU in that Sept. 20 game, and they went for 142 total yards on 22 plays, with both ending in touchdowns. “He did a great job in the game with his two drives,” CSU Coach Jay Norvell said Sept. 22 at his weekly press conference.

“I put him in the fourth quarter and we had two successful scoring drives with him at the helm. He made several really good plays, did things the way we are coaching it and had great execution,” the coach continued.

Brousseau entered the game with 11:46 to go in the fourth quarter as the Rams trailed 10-3. Brousseau finished completing 10-of-12 (83%) passes for 78 yards and a touchdown. He also had a run for a first down. However, a failed two-point conversion resulted in a one-point loss for the Rams.

In Saturday’s game, the WSU Cougars held CSU out of the endzone all night for a 20-3 victory. It was the first time in 85 home games that the Rams didn’t score a touchdown. They fell to 1-3 on the season and WSU improved to 3-2.

Former Lehi standout Isaac Terrell suits up for the Cougars at defensive end and was able to do something on Saturday he was never allowed to do in high school – go after Brousseau. He finished with one solo and two assisted tackles in the contest.

Terrell has played in all five of WSU’s games so far this season and has tallied six solo and 12 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss including 2.5 sacks for -20 yards, one pass break-up, three hurries and one safety.

