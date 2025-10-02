Pre-game handshake turns into heartwarming act of kindness

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

While shaking hands at the center of the field during the pre-game ceremonial meeting for the coin toss, a captain from the Corner Canyon football team broke with tradition and presented a gift basket to Skyridge football head Coach Justin Hemm with great fanfare before their game on Friday (Sept. 26).

Hemm received the offering on behalf of Cru Morrison, a Skyridge football athlete who is battling osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. Athletes from the Falcon football team will deliver the gift basket to Morrison.

Advertisement

“No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted,” according to Aesop, an ancient Greek storyteller. Kindness takes many forms, from a simple compliment to a larger act of charity or even a gift.

During a time of worldwide chaos, this act of kindness performed publicly served as a powerful example, encouraging not just the football players but all in attendance to be more considerate and thoughtful in their own lives.