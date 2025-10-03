AFHS evacuated after Friday bomb threat



Elizabeth Spencer

Lehi Free Press



Friday at about noon, American Fork High School Students were excused early from the school day after a sticky note with the word “bomb” written on it was found at the school. The American Fork Police Department quickly took action, calling in assistance from the Pleasant Grove and Provo Police Departments. Four K-9 bomb dogs and police searched the school for an explosive, but found no evidence of one. There was no indication when the note was left, but authorities took strict caution.



An email was sent to parents from AFHS principal Peter Glahn explaining the situation. Glahn stated the “safety and well-being of our students is our absolute highest priority, and we took the most cautious approach possible given the circumstances.”



“Any and all information regarding this threat is welcome, and we urge anyone who knows something to contact us immediately or notify the local police department,” concluded Glahn.



Ryan Archuleta with the AFPD said the majority of bomb threats are false, but they needed to take all necessary safety measures today. “You know that one time that you don’t take it seriously to some degree, might be that one time that you should’ve taken it seriously. That’s our job; to have those resources and try to be a source of calmness, direction, and to keep people safe. So, we have to take it seriously.”



Archuleta also expressed gratitude for other police agencies who responded to the incident.



AFPD completed their investigation and gave the school the “all clear,” since nothing suspicious was found.