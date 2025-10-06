Falcon girls soccer drops three league contests

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

Although the players continue to compete, the Skyridge girls soccer team lost their last three Region 3 contests as the regular season winds down. The Falcons are 1-6 in the league and 5-12 overall.

Sept. 23: Lone Peak 1, Skyridge 0

The teams played even through the first period, which ended in a scoreless draw. The top-ranked Knights found the net just once in the second half, but that was enough for them to pull out the win on their home field.

Sept. 30: Lehi 3, Skyridge 0

The Falcons again matched their opponent toe-to-toe through the initial period, but they weren’t able to hit the target at any point as they played on the road against the Pioneers. The host school netted three goals after the break to wrap up the victory.

Oct. 2: American Fork 2, Skyridge 1

The story was a little different when the Falcons welcomed the Cavemen. The visitors posted two goals in the first half to take the lead and they never gave it back.

Senior defender Railey James scored once to reduce the deficit for Skyridge in the second period, but the Falcons weren’t able to get an equalizer before time ran out.

Fourteen players have scored for the team this season to date and 10 have provided assists. Skyridge will finish the regular season Tuesday (Oct. 7) at home when the Falcons are scheduled to host Corner Canyon for Senior Night at 7 p.m.

The brackets for the 6A state tournament will be announced on Wednesday and first-round matches will be played at the end of the week.