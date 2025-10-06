Pioneer girls soccer goes 2-1 in recent league action

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi High School girls soccer team won a pair of home contests and lost a close one on the road to the top-ranked program as the Pioneers continued Region 3 play.

Sept. 23: Lehi 1, Corner Canyon 0

The teams dueled toe-to-toe in this match for 65 scoreless minutes. Senior defensive midfielder Izze Dahl broke the deadlock by scoring directly off a free kick with a great shot and the Pioneers never allowed the Chargers into the net.

Senior goalkeeper Madi Ogden earned the shutout between the pipes. “It was a battle,” said Coach Jonas Hartmann. “The ladies really had to give everything they had but I think in the end it was a deserved win.

“I think especially with Izze Dahl at center back next to Nora Evans, our defense was super strong today and our outsides Hallie Schmidt and Livi Schoenfeld did a phenomenal job and really shut down the offense from Corner Canyon,” the coach continued.

“We were solid in the middle and up top as well and I can say they all really worked super hard for the win and got rewarded, which was amazing because we have been on the other side of that a few times this season.

“We have now connected ourselves to the other teams in the region and control our own destiny, so to speak,” Hartmann said. “It was a great team effort today and the ladies played well. I am excited for the next game and the playoffs with this team.”

Sept. 25: Lone Peak 3, Lehi 2

The Pioneers held the lead for a significant portion of this road match against the top-ranked Knights. A foul against sophomore forward Lillie Watson resulted in a penalty kick opportunity, and sophomore midfielder Aly Badger converted on the chance to give Lehi a 1-0 advantage that held up to the break.

In the second half, the Knights got an equalizer, but the Pioneers immediately responded with a counter on the kickoff after the score, with Watson hitting the net assisted by sophomore midfielder Cali Ashton.

With 20 minutes left, Lone Peak evened the tally once again at 2-2, and the Knights later got the game-winning goal with just six minutes remaining. Ogden took the loss.

“It was a game where Lehi dominated the first half and Lone Peak really didn’t create anything,” Hartmann said. “In the second half, Lone Peak made a push and were much more in possession without creating too much and it took three dead balls for them to get their goals.

“Obviously this is something we will be working on before next week,” the coach said. “I was proud of the grit and determination today from all of them. We had them in the bag for a little bit, but we need to tie a knot and not let them back out.

“To their credit, the Knights were efficient today and took advantage of their dead-ball opportunities,” Hartmann said. “We have proven we can play with the best in the division, and we are ready to make a push deep into playoffs.”

Sept. 30: Lehi 3, Skyridge 0

The teams were scoreless heading into the halftime break, but the Pioneers returned to the pitch with energy and hit the target three times in the second period to win going away.

Ashton, Watson and sophomore forward Emeri Thatcher scored the goals with assists from sophomore forward Tessa Richards, senior midfielder Amarie Simmons and Dahl. Ogden posted her fourth shutout of the season.

“I thought we started a little slow today and allowed too much initiative to them in the first half,” the coach said. “It was a different Lehi team that came out in the second half. More determined, more fight, more quality and equally important, more goals.

“I think we had a good defensive game led by our senior-heavy backline with Madi Ogden in goal, Hallie Schmid, Nora Evans and Izze Dahl with junior Livi Schoenfeld,” Hartmann continued. “Their organization and communication is improving fast.

“I thought our midfielders really did well too led by Amarie Simmons and especially Aly Badger, who had a great game,” he said. “In the forward line, the always-reliable Lillie Watson added her 15th season goal today but also our wingers Tessa Richards and Cali Ashton had great games.

“The two of them combined for a really pretty goal to start us off. Amarie Simmons gave a beautiful split ball outside to Tessa who put in a great ball for Cali Ashton to finish at the back post and she didn’t disappoint with a great header. It was a solid game for us.” Lehi is 10-7 overall and 3-4 in the league at third place.

The Pioneers will conclude the regular season Tuesday (Oct. 7) when they will welcome American Fork (9-5, 4-3) for a 7 p.m. contest on Senior Night. If they can win this match, they will finish in a tie for second place in Region 3.