Puppy healing: Family business brings comfort and love to UVU community

When tragedy struck Utah Valley University following the shooting of Charlie Kirk, a Springville family known for raising puppies stepped forward with an offer of comfort that words alone could not provide.

Macall Wolz and her mother, Rebecca, co-founders of JW Doodles Family Breeders, loaded up a handful of their Bernedoodle and Goldendoodle puppies and made the trip to the UVU campus, hoping to bring a measure of peace to shaken students and staff.

“We knew it would be a lot of work to haul puppies and all their supplies,” Macall said. “But if there was even a small chance to help someone heal, we wanted to be part of that.”

The family-run business began years ago with a passion for Labrador Retrievers—dogs known for their loyalty, athleticism and good-natured personalities. As the family’s needs evolved, so did their focus.

“We wanted companion dogs with gentle temperaments and lower prey drives,” Wolz said. “Goldendoodles were a perfect fit for families who wanted loving, dependable dogs in their homes.”

Eventually, the Wolz family expanded into breeding Bernedoodles, attracted to their calm intelligence and affectionate disposition. Today, JW Doodles specializes in both breeds, emphasizing genetic health, early training and socialization.

The name itself carries special meaning. The “JW” stands for Jerry Wolz, Macall’s grandfather and Rebecca’s father—a man remembered for his kindness, honesty and work ethic.

“Everything we do is in honor of him,” Rebecca said. “He built his life around service, and we try to reflect those same values in how we run our program and interact with our community.”

That commitment to service became evident in the days following the UVU tragedy. The Wolzes reached out to Chelsey Rowley, whose husband, Rhett Rowley, serves as the university’s dean of education, and offered to help in any way they could.

“We understood the therapeutic effect that animals can have,” Macall said. “When Chelsey told us students were struggling to return to campus, bringing the puppies felt like the right thing to do.”

The response was overwhelming.

“Students and staff came up with tears in their eyes. They dropped to the floor, hugged the puppies, and just let go for a few minutes,” Macall recalled.

Professors paused to pet the dogs. The dean himself expressed gratitude. Conversations began to flow—quiet ones filled with empathy, grief, and relief.

“People felt safe enough to open up,” Rebecca said. “It was healing for them, but honestly, it was healing for us, too.”

The Wolz family witnessed what researchers have long described: the ability of animals to provide emotional grounding during trauma.

“Dogs are amazing social lubricants,” Macall explained. “They bring people together, they help people express emotion, and they create a sense of safety. Their love is unconditional—it doesn’t change with circumstance.”

The family says their dogs’ natural intuition continues to surprise them.

“It’s clear they sense human distress,” Rebecca said. “You can see their demeanor shift—quieter movements, gentle eye contact, a paw rested on someone’s knee. They just know.”

The puppies’ calm presence created space for connection and emotional release. For many students, that brief encounter was a turning point in what had been an otherwise painful week.

“Students told us the puppies made them feel human again,” Macall said. “That’s powerful. It shows how something as simple as a few minutes of unconditional love can help people begin to process unimaginable things.”

For the Wolzes, experiences like this reaffirm why they started breeding in the first place.

“This work is more than breeding dogs,” Macall said. “It’s about the values we were raised with—hard work, honesty, helping others, loving service. Opportunities like this remind us of that.”

While raising litters can be joyful, it is not without its challenges. Sleepless nights, constant cleaning, and meticulous care are part of the daily rhythm. But the family says moments like the one at UVU make every effort worthwhile.

“When we see all of our work come full circle and bless people, it reminds us of the value behind what we do,” Rebecca said. “It’s the purest form of reward.”

Experts agree that animals offer unique emotional benefits. Studies show that spending time with dogs can reduce cortisol levels, lower blood pressure and increase the release of oxytocin—the hormone linked to bonding and stress relief.

“Animals create a completely safe place for people to lower their guard and be themselves,” Macall said. “They don’t judge. They just love. That’s why they’re such powerful partners in emotional healing.”

The Wolzes hope their involvement at UVU is just the beginning.

“We’ll always respond when there’s a need,” Macall said. “If another community faces something hard and wants to bring in the puppies, we’ll be there.”

Whether at universities, community events, or family homes, JW Doodles Family Breeders continues to hold fast to the legacy of Jerry Wolz and the family’s belief that compassion, kindness, and service can take many forms—including the wag of a tail.

“Dogs are an irreplaceable force in healing,” Rebecca said. “They offer something you simply can’t get anywhere else—pure, unconditional love.”