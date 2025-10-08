Connect with us

Girls soccer teams to begin 6A playoffs

Published

49 minutes ago

on

Here’s how each area girls soccer team is positioned entering the state tournament.

Lehi

Season record: 3-5 Region 3 (Tied 3rd), 10-8 overall

Final RPI ranking: 6 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 5 in 6A, 11 statewide

Next contest: Oct. 14

Prospects: The Pioneers will take on #11 Davis (9-7) at home in the second round of the playoffs on Tuesday. The winner will advance to play whoever earns the victory between #3 Farmington (11-6) and #14 Skyridge (5-13) on Oct. 16. The start time for both matches is 4 p.m. unless the schools agree to change it The Pioneers did not face off against the Darts or the Phoenix this year and beat the Falcons in both Region 3 matches during the regular season.

Skyridge

Season record: 1-7 Region 3 (5th), 5-13 overall

Final RPI ranking: 14 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 13 in 6A, 40 statewide

Next contest: Oct. 14 Prospects: The Falcons will travel in the second round on Tuesday as they visit #3 Farmington (11-6). The winner of that contest will take on either #6 Lehi (10-8) or#11 Davis (9-7) in the quarterfinals on Oct. 16. Both matches are set to kick off at 4 p.m. unless moved by mutual consent. The Falcons fell to the Phoenix in an early preregion meeting and did not play the Darts this season. They lost both league games to the Pioneers.

