Winter Homeless Services Plan announced, Utah County Commissioner Gordon Honored

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

Last week, Utah County Commissioner Brandon Gordon was recognized with the Outstanding Community Leadership Award by the Utah Homeless Services Board, in honor of his leadership in addressing homelessness throughout Utah County. The award highlights Gordon’s pivotal role in shaping and advancing the county’s evolving winter response strategy.

Gordon said, “All of us on the Winter Response Task Force have worked hard to build a compassionate and effective program that meets the immediate needs of our homeless neighbors while also connecting them to long-term resources for healing and self-sufficiency. We are honored by the recognition from the State of Utah and grateful for their support. This award is a testament to the power of collaboration, and we extend our heartfelt thanks to every individual, organization, and partner who contributes to this effort. It truly takes a community, and we’re proud of what we’ve accomplished together in Utah County.”

Following the award presentation, Commissioner Gordon—who also chairs the Utah County Winter Response Task Force—announced the county’s 2025–2026 Winter Response Plan, a comprehensive, community-informed approach to support individuals experiencing homelessness during the coldest months of the year.

Key elements of this year’s plan include:

Centralized Location:All overnight services will now be provided at the Red Building (2855 S. State Street, Utah County, 84606), streamlining operations and improving access for both guests and service providers. The center will operatefrom November 17, 2025, through March 3, 2026.

Enhanced Safety Measures:In compliance with state law, all guests will pass through a metal detector and have their bags screened. A consistent law enforcement presence will help ensure a safe and welcoming environment.

Tailored Capacity and Operations:The plan is designed with flexibility to meet community needs while maintaining high standards of care.

Expanded Services: Guests will have direct access to job training, employment support, detox and sobriety programs, mental health care, and housing placement services.

According to the county press release, “By combining safety, compassion, and opportunity, Utah County’s 2025–2026 Winter Response Plan aims to provide not only shelter—but a pathway to stability and hope.”