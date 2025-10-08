Connect with us

Local News

Winter Homeless Services Plan announced, Utah County Commissioner Gordon Honored

Local News

Puppy healing: Family business brings comfort and love to UVU community

Local News

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: September 2025

Local News

BREAKING NEWS: LDS President Russell M. Nelson dies at 101

Local News

Firsthand accounts: Audience members share experiences with Kirk shooting

Local News

Students and witnesses attempt to find peace post-Charlie Kirk assassination

Local News

All welcome as American Fork hosts "Gathering of Tribes"

Local News

Charlie Kirk mourners share grief at vigil on Timpanogos Regional Hospital grounds

Local News

AF’s DeLeeuw recognized in the Cowboy Hall of Fame

Local News

Utah County Auditor’s office errors to boost property tax bills in some Utah County cities

Local News

Winter Homeless Services Plan announced, Utah County Commissioner Gordon Honored

Published

2 hours ago

on

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

Last week, Utah County Commissioner Brandon Gordon was recognized with the Outstanding Community Leadership Award by the Utah Homeless Services Board, in honor of his leadership in addressing homelessness throughout Utah County. The award highlights Gordon’s pivotal role in shaping and advancing the county’s evolving winter response strategy.

Gordon said, All of us on the Winter Response Task Force have worked hard to build a compassionate and effective program that meets the immediate needs of our homeless neighbors while also connecting them to long-term resources for healing and self-sufficiency. We are honored by the recognition from the State of Utah and grateful for their support. This award is a testament to the power of collaboration, and we extend our heartfelt thanks to every individual, organization, and partner who contributes to this effort. It truly takes a community, and we’re proud of what we’ve accomplished together in Utah County.”

Following the award presentation, Commissioner Gordon—who also chairs the Utah County Winter Response Task Force—announced the county’s 2025–2026 Winter Response Plan, a comprehensive, community-informed approach to support individuals experiencing homelessness during the coldest months of the year.

Key elements of this year’s plan include: 

  • Centralized Location:All overnight services will now be provided at the Red Building (2855 S. State Street, Utah County, 84606), streamlining operations and improving access for both guests and service providers. The center will operatefrom November 17, 2025, through March 3, 2026.
  • Enhanced Safety Measures:In compliance with state law, all guests will pass through a metal detector and have their bags screened. A consistent law enforcement presence will help ensure a safe and welcoming environment.
  • Tailored Capacity and Operations:The plan is designed with flexibility to meet community needs while maintaining high standards of care.
  • Expanded ServicesGuests will have direct access to job training, employment support, detox and sobriety programs, mental health care, and housing placement services.

According to the county press release, “By combining safety, compassion, and opportunity, Utah County’s 2025–2026 Winter Response Plan aims to provide not only shelter—but a pathway to stability and hope.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *