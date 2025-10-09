Falcon boys golf wins match play round, ends up 13th at State

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

Following the Region 3 stroke-play championship, the Skyridge boys golf team won a match-play event against Lehi 4.5 to 3.5 that same afternoon (Sept. 29).

“It came down do one match on the 18th hole at Sleepy Ridge,” said Coach Tenille Slack. “We needed a full point or half point to win. Our freshman, Dylan Hymas, tied his match on 18 to give us the win. It was an exciting day.”

At the 6A state tournament on Monday (Oct. 6), the Falcons did not make the cut as a team and finished in 13th place at +26 for the round. However, three members of the state squad qualified to continue play the second day as individuals.

Sophomore Landon Makin was the top finisher for Skyridge, tying with four other golfers for 40th place with a two-day result of 155 (+11) strokes. He shot a 79 in the first round but improved his mark to 76 on the second day.

Next in for the Falcons was senior Murphy Dunn with a combined score of 158 (+14). He tied one other entrant for 54th place by carding a 79 in each round.

Advertisement

Sophomore Hayes Mauss was the final second-day qualifier, shooting a solid round of 75 on the first day. He tied for 60th place with two other participants after posting a combined score of 160 (+16).

The other members of the Skyridge state team with their first-round scores included senior Drew Kimball (+9), sophomore Ty Christofferson (+9) and junior Tanner Porter (+11).