Marker celebrates home’s unique, exceptional architecture

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

The latest historical marking unveiling held on Oct. 2, honored one of Lehi’s most unique historical homes—the Thomas Austin Home at 427 E. 500 North.

Hosted by the Lehi Historical Society and Lehi City, the unveiling event highlighted the history and architecture of the home, as well as the efforts of Wesley and Geraldine Dalley, who have owned and lovingly restored the house since 1975.

According to the house’s nomination form for the National Register of Historic Places, on which it was placed on July 22, 1982, “The house draws its significance from its association with Austin and as the best example in Lehi of Victorian domestic architecture.

“At a time when eclecticism and irregularity in house design were at a premium, the Austin House projects an asymmetry of massing and mixing of historical details which is truly exceptional. … In all, the Thomas Austin House in Lehi is a fine extant example of Victorian architecture in Utah.”

Noah Ostler, grandson of the Dalleys, portrayed the home’s original owner, Thomas Austin, a successful sheep rancher in Lehi. He built the elaborate Victorian residence for his family in 1901.

Noah’s mother, Tiffany Dalley Ostler, spoke about the home’s unique asymmetrical architecture and her parents’ years of work restoring the house after it had been converted into four apartments. The work included scraping old paint and wallpaper, laying 20,000 bricks for the driveways, and planting 100 blue haven trees along the driveways and backyard.

“It was truly a labor of love,” said Tiffiny. “Wesley and Geraldine have dedicated the last 50 years of their life to restoring this magnificent home to its original Victorian glory.”

Advertisement

Geraldine Dalley read from a letter she wrote to her aunt, describing the intense effort the family undertook to prepare their home for public viewing during the 1980 Utah Heritage Foundation tour.

Daughters Alexa Dalley Webb and Candice Dalley McIntire reflected on childhood memories of the home, which was filled with hard work, family dinners in the formal dining room, and wedding receptions on the elegant grounds. “Thanks, Mom and Dad, for your patient, loving care of this beautiful historic home and your lovely family tree,” said Alexa.

Wesley Dalley, McIntire, and daughter, Evette Dalley Abel, led the audience in a sing-along featuring a Lehi version of “Country Roads” with original lyrics written by Evette.

City Council member Michelle Stallings gave concluding remarks, highlighting the importance of historical preservation. She noted that architecture is a fragile form of art and that when we lose historic homes, we lose something meaningful to the community.

The marker was unveiled by Wesley and Geraldine Dalley with their family. Michelle Miles of the Lehi Historic Preservation Committee conducted the program.

The marker is the 14th of the Lehi Historical Marker Program, which was founded in 2022, and is funded by HADCO Construction and a Lehi City PARC Grant.

The marker reads:

“Thomas Herbert Austin Home (1901)

Advertisement

“This home is an excellent example of Victorian architecture in Utah. It is visually complex, purposely asymmetrical, and highly eclectic in design and decoration. Thomas Austin (1865 – 1923), one of Lehi’s most successful sheep and cattle ranchers, built the elaborate home for his wife, Mary Eleanor Thomas (1868 – 1953), and their large family.”

After the unveiling, guests were invited to enjoy the yard and gardens and to take a peek through the windows to see the restoration work and antique furnishings. Displays included a timeline of the home’s history, newspaper clippings, and artwork of the house, along with many awards won over the years.

The next historical marker unveiling will commemorate the 1983 Flood. It will be on Oct. 23, at 6 p.m., at 89 W. 500 North.