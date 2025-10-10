Pioneer boys golf earns 9th place at State

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi boys golf team finished in ninth place following the 6A state tournament on Oct. 6-7 at Sleepy Ridge Golf Course in Orem.

The Pioneers posted a combined team score of 299 on the first day and tied for fifth place with Weber at the head of a tight group of teams who ended the round just a stroke or two apart.

Those teams remained clustered after the second round as well. Lehi shot a 303 for the team score on the second day and fell to ninth but they were just three strokes shy of sixth.

In the individual medalist race, Pioneer freshman Crue Harward finished tied for 10th with a two-day mark of 141 (-3). Freshman Jordan Ofahengaue was just two strokes behind at 143 (-1) and tied for 13th place.

Senior Makay Mendenhall wrapped up his prep career by tying his best round of the year with a 74 in the first round and finished at 151 (+7) in a tie for 31st place.

Junior Zane Haehl completed the team scoring with a 168 (+24) to tie for 70th place. Lehi’s other state competitors included sophomore Brodyn Pace, who tied for 72nd with a 171, and sophomore Carson Priest, who was 76th with a 176 (+32).

“We were hoping for a better finish, especially after the exciting first day, but it was just a miss here and there that ended up costing us,” said Coach Johnny Revill. “It was also unfortunate that Adi Notoa was not able to play.

“However, this team will graduate just one senior and our two best players this year were freshmen. I’m excited about the future of Lehi golf,” the coach concluded.